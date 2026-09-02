https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/no-negotiations-with-terrorists--putin-on-zelenskys-threats-to-russian-aviation-1124659962.html

'No Negotiations With Terrorists' — Putin on Zelensky’s Threats to Russian Aviation

'No Negotiations With Terrorists' — Putin on Zelensky’s Threats to Russian Aviation

Sputnik International

President Vladimir Putin slammed Zelensky’s threats against Russian civilian aviation as “a bid for state terrorism.”

2026-09-02T04:44+0000

2026-09-02T04:44+0000

2026-09-02T04:48+0000

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volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

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steve witkoff

jared kushner

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Speaking at a press conference following the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek, Putin said Ukraine had been seeking to resume negotiations and hold face-to-face meetings.Putin warned that if Ukraine tries to turn those threats into real tragedies, Russia will respond.Russian offensive gaining paceThe Russian president said Russian forces were increasing the pace of their advance in the special military operation zone and had liberated Svyatogorsk.He also said the Russian military had been instructed to carry out large-scale retaliatory strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.Russia is not carrying out strikes against Ukrainian regime officials because it may still need negotiators if Ukraine decides to resolve issues peacefully, Putin explained.At the same time, he said Russia remains open to the involvement of anyone capable of making a constructive contribution to negotiations.Witkoff and Kushner ‘always welcome’Putin also praised contacts with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, describing them as people close to US President Donald Trump who are trusted by the American leader.He added that Kushner and Witkoff are “always welcome guests” in Russia and that Moscow is happy to work with them.Putin said meaningful negotiations require representatives who have the confidence of their country’s leadership, arguing that otherwise any agreements reached during talks would carry little weight.Warning to those seeking to ‘devour’ RussiaAddressing broader pressure on Russia, Putin warned that anyone attempting to “devour” the country “may get hit in the teeth.”He also said Russia remains ready to supply gas to Germany, but argued that Berlin “doesn’t have the guts” to move forward.Separately, Putin said he had invited Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Moscow to discuss Armenia’s future relationship with both the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union.

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vladimir putin, russia, volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, steve witkoff, jared kushner