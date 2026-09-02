https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/pakistans-sco-chairmanship-connectivity-trade-and-culture-take-center-stage-1124664568.html

Pakistan's SCO Chairmanship: Connectivity, Trade, and Culture Take Center Stage

Pakistan's SCO Chairmanship: Connectivity, Trade, and Culture Take Center Stage

Sputnik International

Pakistan sees itself as a natural connector between three Asian regions — and at the Eastern Economic Forum, Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi told Sputnik what this means for the SCO's future under Islamabad's year-long leadership.

2026-09-02T13:25+0000

2026-09-02T13:25+0000

2026-09-02T13:46+0000

analysis

shehbaz sharif

pakistan

islamabad

russia

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

sputnik

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VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Sputnik) - Pakistan has taken over the chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization following the summit in Bishkek. Speaking at the SCO Council of Heads of State meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif outlined the country's priorities: turning promises into real projects, boosting transport connectivity, and pushing for the creation of an SCO Bank."Pakistan has always believed that all those promises that were made in the previous summits have to be translated into real projects," Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum. "The most important thing between the SCO countries is transportation and trade. Also, people-to-people contact and cultural and musical contacts."The ambassador noted that Pakistan occupies a unique geographical position, allowing it to serve as a bridge for the entire region. Already a member of the North-South Transport Corridor, the Economic Cooperation Organization (which includes Central Asian states, Turkiye, and Iran), and the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), Islamabad sees itself as a natural link between South, West, and Central Asia."Pakistan will be playing its role for more contacts, more transport, more business, and more culture," Tirmizi emphasized.The ambassador also welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to create an SCO Bank to facilitate mutual trade.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/sco-must-become-driver-of-universal-prosperity-on-eurasian-continent---chinas-xi-1124657424.html

pakistan

islamabad

russia

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Interview with Pakistan's Ambassador to Russia, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) 2026 Sputnik International Interview with Pakistan's Ambassador to Russia, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) 2026 2026-09-02T13:25+0000 true PT1M49S

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shehbaz sharif, pakistan, islamabad, russia, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), sputnik