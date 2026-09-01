https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/sco-must-become-driver-of-universal-prosperity-on-eurasian-continent---chinas-xi-1124657424.html

SCO Must Become Driver of Universal Prosperity on Eurasian Continent - China’s Xi

SCO Must Become Driver of Universal Prosperity on Eurasian Continent - China’s Xi

Sputnik International

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) forces must become a driver of universal prosperity on the Eurasian continent, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

2026-09-01T11:00+0000

2026-09-01T11:00+0000

2026-09-01T11:00+0000

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"Let the SCO forces be a driver of universal prosperity on the Eurasian continent, fostering fruitful cooperation in the fields of politics, security, economy, trade, and cultural and humanitarian ties," Xi said during a meeting in the SCO+ format at the the SCO summit. Xi also advocated for the SCO to become one of the key platforms for joint development and addressing the challenges that the countries of Eurasia are facing. The SCO summit is taking place in Bishkek from August 31 to September 1. Representatives from 17 countries and 6 international organizations will attend the SCO events.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260826/chinese-president-xi-jinping-to-attend-sco-summit-in-bishkek---chinese-foreign-ministry-1124631195.html

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