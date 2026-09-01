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SCO Must Become Driver of Universal Prosperity on Eurasian Continent - China’s Xi
SCO Must Become Driver of Universal Prosperity on Eurasian Continent - China’s Xi
Sputnik International
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) forces must become a driver of universal prosperity on the Eurasian continent, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.
2026-09-01T11:00+0000
2026-09-01T11:00+0000
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"Let the SCO forces be a driver of universal prosperity on the Eurasian continent, fostering fruitful cooperation in the fields of politics, security, economy, trade, and cultural and humanitarian ties," Xi said during a meeting in the SCO+ format at the the SCO summit. Xi also advocated for the SCO to become one of the key platforms for joint development and addressing the challenges that the countries of Eurasia are facing. The SCO summit is taking place in Bishkek from August 31 to September 1. Representatives from 17 countries and 6 international organizations will attend the SCO events.
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SCO Must Become Driver of Universal Prosperity on Eurasian Continent - China’s Xi

11:00 GMT 01.09.2026
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankChinese President Xi Jinping at a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Bishkek
Chinese President Xi Jinping at a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Bishkek - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2026
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BISHKEK (Sputnik) - The Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) forces must become a driver of universal prosperity on the Eurasian continent, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.
"Let the SCO forces be a driver of universal prosperity on the Eurasian continent, fostering fruitful cooperation in the fields of politics, security, economy, trade, and cultural and humanitarian ties," Xi said during a meeting in the SCO+ format at the the SCO summit.
Xi also advocated for the SCO to become one of the key platforms for joint development and addressing the challenges that the countries of Eurasia are facing.
The SCO summit is taking place in Bishkek from August 31 to September 1. Representatives from 17 countries and 6 international organizations will attend the SCO events.
September 1, 2025 – Chinese President Xi Jinping at a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tianjin. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2026
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Chinese President Xi Jinping to Attend SCO Summit in Bishkek
26 August, 07:23 GMT
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