https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/sco-must-become-driver-of-universal-prosperity-on-eurasian-continent---chinas-xi-1124657424.html
SCO Must Become Driver of Universal Prosperity on Eurasian Continent - China’s Xi
SCO Must Become Driver of Universal Prosperity on Eurasian Continent - China’s Xi
Sputnik International
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) forces must become a driver of universal prosperity on the Eurasian continent, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.
2026-09-01T11:00+0000
2026-09-01T11:00+0000
2026-09-01T11:00+0000
world
china
xi jinping
shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
eurasia
humanitarian
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/01/1124657264_0:139:3145:1908_1920x0_80_0_0_104715520d0a1f5823f22c5237f792ec.jpg
"Let the SCO forces be a driver of universal prosperity on the Eurasian continent, fostering fruitful cooperation in the fields of politics, security, economy, trade, and cultural and humanitarian ties," Xi said during a meeting in the SCO+ format at the the SCO summit. Xi also advocated for the SCO to become one of the key platforms for joint development and addressing the challenges that the countries of Eurasia are facing. The SCO summit is taking place in Bishkek from August 31 to September 1. Representatives from 17 countries and 6 international organizations will attend the SCO events.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260826/chinese-president-xi-jinping-to-attend-sco-summit-in-bishkek---chinese-foreign-ministry-1124631195.html
china
eurasia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/01/1124657264_208:0:2937:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a2ea3dd5faa812e040d6c39974b87e75.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
china, xi jinping, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), eurasia, humanitarian
china, xi jinping, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), eurasia, humanitarian
SCO Must Become Driver of Universal Prosperity on Eurasian Continent - China’s Xi
BISHKEK (Sputnik) - The Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) forces must become a driver of universal prosperity on the Eurasian continent, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.
"Let the SCO forces be a driver of universal prosperity on the Eurasian continent, fostering fruitful cooperation in the fields of politics, security, economy, trade, and cultural and humanitarian ties," Xi said during a meeting in the SCO+ format at the the SCO summit.
Xi also advocated for the SCO to become one of the key platforms for joint development and addressing the challenges that the countries of Eurasia are facing.
The SCO summit is taking place in Bishkek from August 31 to September 1. Representatives from 17 countries and 6 international organizations will attend the SCO events.