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Russia, China Plan New Arctic Trade Route via Far East
Russia, China Plan New Arctic Trade Route via Far East
Sputnik International
Russia and China are working on a new transport route that would link the Chinese city of Mohe with Russia’s Far East and the Northern Sea Route, Amur Region Governor Vasily Orlov said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2026).
2026-09-02T13:23+0000
2026-09-03T09:23+0000
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The project envisages the construction of a combined rail-and-road bridge across the Amur River. The bridge would form part of the Mohe–Dzhalinda route and provide access to the Northern Sea Route via Russia’s Lena River.He said the project is estimated to cost 16 billion roubles. Negotiations between Russia and China are continuing, while an economic feasibility study and financing model are currently being developed.
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Russia, China Plan New Arctic Trade Route via Far East

13:23 GMT 02.09.2026 (Updated: 09:23 GMT 03.09.2026)
© Sputnik / Kristina Solovyova / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping drink tea during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping drink tea during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2026
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Russia and China are working on a new transport route that would link the Chinese city of Mohe with Russia’s Far East and the Northern Sea Route, Amur Region Governor Vasily Orlov said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2026).
The project envisages the construction of a combined rail-and-road bridge across the Amur River. The bridge would form part of the Mohe–Dzhalinda route and provide access to the Northern Sea Route via Russia’s Lena River.
“We are working on the Dzhalinda–Mohe project together with the government of the Republic of Sakha, or Yakutia. The project is important because it will open the Mohe–Naiba transport corridor, which will connect to the Northern Sea Route via the Lena River,” Orlov said.
He said the project is estimated to cost 16 billion roubles. Negotiations between Russia and China are continuing, while an economic feasibility study and financing model are currently being developed.
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