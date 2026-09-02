https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/russia-china-plan-new-arctic-trade-route-via-far-east-1124671347.html

Russia, China Plan New Arctic Trade Route via Far East

Russia, China Plan New Arctic Trade Route via Far East

Sputnik International

Russia and China are working on a new transport route that would link the Chinese city of Mohe with Russia’s Far East and the Northern Sea Route, Amur Region Governor Vasily Orlov said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2026).

2026-09-02T13:23+0000

2026-09-02T13:23+0000

2026-09-03T09:23+0000

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The project envisages the construction of a combined rail-and-road bridge across the Amur River. The bridge would form part of the Mohe–Dzhalinda route and provide access to the Northern Sea Route via Russia’s Lena River.He said the project is estimated to cost 16 billion roubles. Negotiations between Russia and China are continuing, while an economic feasibility study and financing model are currently being developed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/china-ready-to-deepen-cooperation-with-russia-based-on-mutual-respect--foreign-ministry-1124656111.html

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