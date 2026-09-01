https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/china-ready-to-deepen-cooperation-with-russia-based-on-mutual-respect--foreign-ministry-1124656111.html
China Ready to Deepen Cooperation With Russia Based on Mutual Respect – Foreign Ministry
China Ready to Deepen Cooperation With Russia Based on Mutual Respect – Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
China is ready to work with Russia to further deepen practical cooperation on the basis of mutual respect and mutual benefit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday.
2026-09-01T08:27+0000
2026-09-01T08:27+0000
2026-09-01T08:27+0000
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"Under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, China and Russia are carrying out close cooperation in various fields, including energy," Guo said when asked whether the Russian and Chinese leaders discussed the Power of Siberia-2 project during their meeting in Bishkek on the sidelines of the SCO summit. The diplomat added that China is ready to work with Russia to further deepen practical cooperation based on the principles of mutual respect and mutual benefit.
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China Ready to Deepen Cooperation With Russia Based on Mutual Respect – Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China is ready to work with Russia to further deepen practical cooperation on the basis of mutual respect and mutual benefit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday.
"Under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, China and Russia are carrying out close cooperation in various fields, including energy," Guo said when asked whether the Russian and Chinese leaders discussed the Power of Siberia-2 project during their meeting in Bishkek on the sidelines of the SCO summit.
The diplomat added that China is ready to work with Russia to further deepen practical cooperation based on the principles of mutual respect and mutual benefit.