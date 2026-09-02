https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/turkiye-considers-possible-to-bring-relations-with-sco-to-higher-level---erdogan-1124663561.html

Turkiye Sees Potential For Boosting Ties With SCO - Erdogan

Turkiye Sees Potential For Boosting Ties With SCO - Erdogan

Sputnik International

urkiye considers it possible to bring relations with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to a higher level, but this does not mean a separation from the West, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

2026-09-02T11:19+0000

2026-09-02T11:19+0000

2026-09-02T11:54+0000

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recep tayyip erdogan

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"From our point of view, it is quite possible to bring the relations with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to a higher level in the near future. I would also like to emphasize the following in particular. The prospect of Turkiye's membership in the organization in no case means breaking away from any bloc or turning its back on the West. Our goal is to strengthen our own influence, guided by a comprehensive vision," Erdogan told reporters on his return from Bishkek. Turkiye maintains bilateral trade and economic relations with the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the president noted. Erdogan noted that he had discussed all issues covering bilateral relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Bishkek."We discussed with Putin all the issues on the agenda of our bilateral relations," Erdogan told reporters when asked about whether the issue of the future of the Russian S-400 air defense systems in Turkiye was discussed at the meeting.The Turkish president also underscored the need to establish a mechanism for safe navigation in the Black Sea, adding that Ankara is concerned about a food crisis unfolding in Africa due to the predicament in the region and believes that proactive steps are necessary.Erdogan described his talks with Putin in Bishkek as productive, noting that the topic of Ukraine was raised during the dialogue.The Turkish leader added that he expressed Ankara's readiness to assist in reaching a peace settlement in Ukraine.On Tuesday, the Russian and Turkish presidents held talks on the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit sidelines in Bishkek.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260830/russia-open-to-turkiye-mediated-talks-with-ukraine-but-no-groundwork-laid-yet---kremlin-1124647860.html

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recep tayyip erdogan, vladimir putin, turkiye, bishkek, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), russia, cooperation