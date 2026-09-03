https://sputnikglobe.com/20260903/efforts-to-sanction-isolate-russia-inevitably-boomerang-serbias-former-deputy-premier-1124672713.html

Efforts to Sanction, Isolate Russia Inevitably Boomerang: Serbia’s Former Deputy Premier

Efforts to Sanction, Isolate Russia Inevitably Boomerang: Serbia’s Former Deputy Premier

Sputnik International

“It’s an idiotic idea [to] think you can isolate Russia, that you can put Russia under sanctions…Without the Russian economy, the world becomes much poorer,” Aleksandar Vulin, former deputy prime minister of Serbia and chairman of the board of Serbian state gas company Srbijagas, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

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aleksandar vulin

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The European Union was able to live the “good life…for decades and decades” thanks in part to the cheap Russian energy they enjoyed. “Now, they choose to pay much higher prices on the world market. Why?” Vulin asked.EU's 'Freedoms' are an IllusionCrackdowns on ‘inconvenient’ political parties, personal sanctions regimes, and censorship of alternative media like Sputnik and Russia Today show that the EU’s core values are a “complete lie,” Vulin said.EEF's Core Message? 'A Different World is Possible'“A different world, a world of equal nations,” Vulin said.“That’s the true message of the forum. We can be partners, [regardless of] how big or small we are. But if we are free, if we share the same values, we can be partners,” the official summed up.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260903/highlights-from-putins-eef-statements-1124672168.html

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Vulin interview part 1 Sputnik International Vulin interview part 1 2026-09-03T16:10+0000 true PT2M15S

Vulin interview part 2 Sputnik International Vulin interview part 2 2026-09-03T16:10+0000 true PT2M30S

Vlin interview part 3 Sputnik International Vlin interview part 3 2026-09-03T16:10+0000 true PT0M49S

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aleksandar vulin, europe, russia, serbia, european union (eu), srbijagas