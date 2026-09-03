https://sputnikglobe.com/20260903/efforts-to-sanction-isolate-russia-inevitably-boomerang-serbias-former-deputy-premier-1124672713.html
Efforts to Sanction, Isolate Russia Inevitably Boomerang: Serbia’s Former Deputy Premier
Efforts to Sanction, Isolate Russia Inevitably Boomerang: Serbia’s Former Deputy Premier
Sputnik International
“It’s an idiotic idea [to] think you can isolate Russia, that you can put Russia under sanctions…Without the Russian economy, the world becomes much poorer,” Aleksandar Vulin, former deputy prime minister of Serbia and chairman of the board of Serbian state gas company Srbijagas, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.
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The European Union was able to live the “good life…for decades and decades” thanks in part to the cheap Russian energy they enjoyed. “Now, they choose to pay much higher prices on the world market. Why?” Vulin asked.EU's 'Freedoms' are an IllusionCrackdowns on ‘inconvenient’ political parties, personal sanctions regimes, and censorship of alternative media like Sputnik and Russia Today show that the EU’s core values are a “complete lie,” Vulin said.EEF's Core Message? 'A Different World is Possible'“A different world, a world of equal nations,” Vulin said.“That’s the true message of the forum. We can be partners, [regardless of] how big or small we are. But if we are free, if we share the same values, we can be partners,” the official summed up.
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Vulin interview part 1
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Vulin interview part 1
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Vulin interview part 2
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Vulin interview part 2
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Vlin interview part 3
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aleksandar vulin, europe, russia, serbia, european union (eu), srbijagas
aleksandar vulin, europe, russia, serbia, european union (eu), srbijagas
Efforts to Sanction, Isolate Russia Inevitably Boomerang: Serbia’s Former Deputy Premier
“It’s an idiotic idea [to] think you can isolate Russia, that you can put Russia under sanctions…Without the Russian economy, the world becomes much poorer,” Aleksandar Vulin, former deputy prime minister of Serbia and chairman of the board of Serbian state gas company Srbijagas, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.
The European Union was able to live the “good life…for decades and decades” thanks in part to the cheap Russian energy they enjoyed. “Now, they choose to pay much higher prices on the world market. Why?” Vulin asked.
"Try to extract Russian culture from world history and world culture. What is left? What do you have? The same with the Russian economy. If you try to isolate the Russian economy, you isolate only yourselves," he stressed.
EU's 'Freedoms' are an Illusion
Crackdowns on ‘inconvenient’ political parties, personal sanctions regimes, and censorship of alternative media like Sputnik and Russia Today show that the EU’s core values are a “complete lie,” Vulin said.
“You know, one of the things that the European Union always asks from Serbia is to impose sanctions on Russia. They never try to explain to us why. They say, ‘we share the same values.’ What kind of values do we share?...They never explain it…We don't want to be part of anti-Russia hysteria. We don't want to be a part of some anti-Russian war in the end. We’ve never done that in our entire history. We don't want to change that habit,” he emphasized.
EEF's Core Message? 'A Different World is Possible'
“A different world, a world of equal nations,” Vulin said.
“That’s the true message of the forum. We can be partners, [regardless of] how big or small we are. But if we are free, if we share the same values, we can be partners,” the official summed up.