Highlights From Putin’s EEF Statements
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Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2026) in Russia's Vladivostok on Thursday.
Putin’s Key Statements
On the conflict in Ukraine and relations with the US:
There are chances for a settlement, but acts of state terrorism by Kiev complicate such possibilities.
Russia and Ukraine should reach an agreement primarily between themselves. At the same time, Moscow is grateful to other countries trying to contribute to resolving the conflict.
Western allies of Ukraine that remain silent are becoming accomplices in international terrorism.
There is no scenario that would require mobilization in Russia.
Ukrainian forces lose 8,000–12,000 personnel every month, while the pace of the Russian army’s advance is increasing.
Russia supports restoring full-scale relations with the United States, but this also depends on Washington.
On the Far East:
A unified business support system will begin operating across the entire Far East and Arctic regions from January 1, 2027.
Russia aims to make navigation along the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor a year-round operation.
The Russian Transport Ministry, GLONASS, and Chinese partners will work on cargo transportation using drones — the project was launched today.
On Russia’s economy and beyond:
Russia’s economic growth is continuing and may exceed the forecasted 0.6%.
All Russian citizens should have equal opportunities to access the benefits of modern civilization.
Reports about a possible freezing of Russian citizens’ bank deposits are misinformation.
There are no plans to nationalize critical infrastructure.