https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/representatives-from-over-70-countries-and-territories-confirmed-their-participation-in-eef-2026-1124638196.html

Representatives From Over 70 Countries and Territories Confirmed Their Participation in EEF 2026

Representatives From Over 70 Countries and Territories Confirmed Their Participation in EEF 2026

Sputnik International

The Eastern Economic Forum will be held September 1–4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of the EEF is "The Far East – Development for the Benefit of People." It is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Government of the Russian Federation.

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"This year's Eastern Economic Forum will traditionally become a platform for in-depth dialogue between government officials, business leaders, and the expert community. To date, representatives from over 70 countries have confirmed their participation, with the largest delegations coming from China, India, Mongolia, Japan, and the Republic of Korea. This speaks to the global nature of the EEF, which traditionally attracts high interest. The forum in Vladivostok has proven itself to be an effective tool for building trust, which forms the basis for productive and pragmatic international cooperation," emphasized Anton Kobyakov, Advisor to the President of Russia and Executive Secretary of the EEF Organizing Committee.The Roscongress Foundation is a socially oriented non-financial development institution and a major organizer of international, national, congress, exhibition, business, social, youth, sporting, and cultural events, established in accordance with the resolution of the President of the Russian Federation.The Foundation was established in 2007 with the aim of facilitating the development of Russia's economic potential, promoting its national interests, and strengthening the country's image. It comprehensively evaluates, analyzes, develops, and covers issues on the Russian and global economic agendas. It also provides administrative services and promotes business projects and attracts investment, and fosters social entrepreneurship and charitable initiatives.The Foundation's events attract participants from 209 countries and territories, with more than 15,000 media representatives working annually on-site at Roscongress' various venues. More than 5,000 experts in Russia and abroad benefit from analytical and professional expertise.The Foundation collaborates with UN structures and other international organizations. Develops multi-format cooperation with 258 foreign economic partners, industrialists and entrepreneurs' associations, financial, trade and business associations in 93 countries, with 386 Russian public organizations, federal and regional executive and legislative bodies of the Russian Federation and foreign countries, interacts with more than 1,000 foreign media outlets from 128 countries.

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eef, participants, participation, forum, eastern economic forum, russian federation, vladivostok, russia, the united nations (un), far eastern federal university