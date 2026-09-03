https://sputnikglobe.com/20260903/russia-and-cambodia-to-continue-sharing-experience-in-financial-investigations-1124678043.html

Russia and Cambodia to Continue Sharing Experience in Financial Investigations

Russia and Cambodia to Continue Sharing Experience in Financial Investigations

Sputnik International

Russia and Cambodia will continue exchanging experience in the field of financial investigations under a new cooperation program signed in Vladivostok by Russian Prosecutor General Alexander Gutsan and Cambodian Senior Minister in charge of special missions and Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Unit Om Yentieng.

2026-09-03T16:41+0000

2026-09-03T16:41+0000

2026-09-03T16:41+0000

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Welcoming Om Yentieng, Gutsan thanked him for participating in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2026).Gutsan noted that the signing this year of a treaty on the transfer of convicted persons serving prison sentences demonstrated the high level of legal cooperation between the two countries."A constructive and meaningful dialogue has been established between the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation and the Anti-Corruption Unit of the Kingdom of Cambodia," he said.Following the signing of a memorandum of understanding in May 2025, the two agencies held joint events focused on the use of modern digital technologies, anti-corruption reviews of legislation, and professional training.Gutsan also informed his Cambodian counterpart about Russia’s international youth social advertising competition, "Together Against Corruption!" and invited Cambodian youth and representatives of the Anti-Corruption Unit to participate.Om Yentieng said Cambodia’s cooperation with Russian counterparts focuses on exchanging experience, best practices, information, documents, and national anti-corruption legislation, as well as conducting joint research, providing legal consultations, organizing international programs, and holding mutual visits to share modern methods of detecting, investigating, and preventing corruption crimes.Following the talks, the two sides signed a cooperation program that includes measures for exchanging experience in financial investigations, preventing corruption offenses, and recovering assets obtained through criminal activities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/russia-cambodia-continue-to-develop-high-level-cooperation---deputy-foreign-minister-1124150142.html

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