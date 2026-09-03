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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260903/russian-forces-liberate-izhevsk-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic---mod-1124672878.html
Russian Forces Liberate Izhevsk Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic - MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Izhevsk Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Izhevsk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-09-03T09:58+0000
2026-09-03T09:58+0000
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"As a result of active actions, units of Battlegroup Yug liberated the settlement of Izhevsk in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, Russian troops have taken control of the settlements of Vasilevka, Blagodatnoye and Dolzhanka in the Kharkov region, the statement read.Ukraine lost over 385 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 315 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 340 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 210 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 205 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 55 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said."Air defense systems shot down two guided aerial bombs, three US-made HIMARS rockets, and 998 aircraft‑type unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement said.The Russian Black Sea Fleet destroyed six unmanned boats of the Ukrainian naval forces in the Black Sea, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/russia-liberates-kazachya-lopan-settlement-in-kharkov-region--mod-1124663070.html
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Russian Forces Liberate Izhevsk Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic - MoD

09:58 GMT 03.09.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabank A Russian serviceman is seen destroying Ukrainian targets in the special military operation zone. File photo
 A Russian serviceman is seen destroying Ukrainian targets in the special military operation zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.09.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Izhevsk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"As a result of active actions, units of Battlegroup Yug liberated the settlement of Izhevsk in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
Additionally, Russian troops have taken control of the settlements of Vasilevka, Blagodatnoye and Dolzhanka in the Kharkov region, the statement read.
Ukraine lost over 385 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 385 military personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 12 vehicles, an electronic warfare station, and an electronic reconnaissance station," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to over 315 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 340 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 210 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 205 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 55 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
"Air defense systems shot down two guided aerial bombs, three US-made HIMARS rockets, and 998 aircraft‑type unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement said.
The Russian Black Sea Fleet destroyed six unmanned boats of the Ukrainian naval forces in the Black Sea, the ministry added.
Russian servicemen fire a 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions near Krasnoarmeisk - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Kazachya Lopan Settlement in Kharkov Region – MoD
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