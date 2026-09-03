https://sputnikglobe.com/20260903/russian-forces-liberate-izhevsk-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic---mod-1124672878.html
Russian Forces Liberate Izhevsk Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic - MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Izhevsk Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Izhevsk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-09-03T09:58+0000
2026-09-03T09:58+0000
2026-09-03T09:58+0000
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"As a result of active actions, units of Battlegroup Yug liberated the settlement of Izhevsk in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, Russian troops have taken control of the settlements of Vasilevka, Blagodatnoye and Dolzhanka in the Kharkov region, the statement read.Ukraine lost over 385 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 315 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 340 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 210 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 205 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 55 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said."Air defense systems shot down two guided aerial bombs, three US-made HIMARS rockets, and 998 aircraft‑type unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement said.The Russian Black Sea Fleet destroyed six unmanned boats of the Ukrainian naval forces in the Black Sea, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/russia-liberates-kazachya-lopan-settlement-in-kharkov-region--mod-1124663070.html
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russia, donetsk, izhevsk, russian defense ministry, russian black sea fleet, high mobility artillery rocket system (himars), russian armed forces
russia, donetsk, izhevsk, russian defense ministry, russian black sea fleet, high mobility artillery rocket system (himars), russian armed forces
Russian Forces Liberate Izhevsk Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Izhevsk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"As a result of active actions, units of Battlegroup Yug liberated the settlement of Izhevsk in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
Additionally, Russian troops have taken control of the settlements of Vasilevka, Blagodatnoye and Dolzhanka in the Kharkov region, the statement read.
Ukraine lost over 385 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 385 military personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 12 vehicles, an electronic warfare station, and an electronic reconnaissance station," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to over 315 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 340 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 210 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 205 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 55 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
"Air defense systems shot down two guided aerial bombs, three US-made HIMARS rockets, and 998 aircraft‑type unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement said.
The Russian Black Sea Fleet destroyed six unmanned boats of the Ukrainian naval forces in the Black Sea, the ministry added.