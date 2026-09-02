https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/russia-liberates-kazachya-lopan-settlement-in-kharkov-region--mod-1124663070.html

Russian Forces Liberate Kazachya Lopan Settlement in Kharkov Region – MoD

Russian Forces Liberate Kazachya Lopan Settlement in Kharkov Region – MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Kazachya Lopan in the Kharkov region, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday.

2026-09-02T09:38+0000

2026-09-02T09:38+0000

2026-09-02T09:39+0000

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"As a result of decisive actions, units of Battlegroup Sever took control of the village of Kazachya Lopan, Kharkov region," the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, the Russian army has taken control of city of Svyatogorsk in the Donetsk People's Republic, the statement read.Ukraine lost over 410 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.This is in addition to over 200 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 325 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 205 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 140 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 50 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.Russian air defense systems shot down four aerial bombs, two HIMARS missiles and 464 Ukrainian UAVs in the past day, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/russian-strikes-uav-component-storage-facility-in-kiev-region--mod-1124638061.html

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