https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/russia-liberates-kazachya-lopan-settlement-in-kharkov-region--mod-1124663070.html
Russian Forces Liberate Kazachya Lopan Settlement in Kharkov Region – MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Kazachya Lopan Settlement in Kharkov Region – MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Kazachya Lopan in the Kharkov region, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday.
2026-09-02T09:38+0000
2026-09-02T09:38+0000
2026-09-02T09:39+0000
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"As a result of decisive actions, units of Battlegroup Sever took control of the village of Kazachya Lopan, Kharkov region," the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, the Russian army has taken control of city of Svyatogorsk in the Donetsk People's Republic, the statement read.Ukraine lost over 410 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.This is in addition to over 200 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 325 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 205 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 140 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 50 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.Russian air defense systems shot down four aerial bombs, two HIMARS missiles and 464 Ukrainian UAVs in the past day, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/russian-strikes-uav-component-storage-facility-in-kiev-region--mod-1124638061.html
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russia, kharkov, ukraine, russian defense ministry, russian ministry of defense, high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)
russia, kharkov, ukraine, russian defense ministry, russian ministry of defense, high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)
Russian Forces Liberate Kazachya Lopan Settlement in Kharkov Region – MoD
09:38 GMT 02.09.2026 (Updated: 09:39 GMT 02.09.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have libirated the settlement of Kazachya Lopan in the Kharkov region, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday.
"As a result of decisive actions, units of Battlegroup Sever took control of the village of Kazachya Lopan, Kharkov region," the ministry said in a statement.
Additionally, the Russian army
has taken control of city of Svyatogorsk in the Donetsk People's Republic, the statement read.
Ukraine lost over 410 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 410 military personnel, six armored combat vehicles, 16 vehicles, a field artillery piece and two electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to over 200 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 325 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 205 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 140 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 50 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
Russian air defense systems shot down four aerial bombs, two HIMARS missiles
and 464 Ukrainian UAVs in the past day, the ministry added.