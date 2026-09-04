https://sputnikglobe.com/20260904/80-billion-bonanza-more-than-300-deals-sealed-at-eef---russian-presidential-adviser-1124679426.html
$80 Billion Bonanza: More Than 300 Deals Sealed at EEF - Russian Presidential Adviser
$80 Billion Bonanza: More Than 300 Deals Sealed at EEF - Russian Presidential Adviser
Sputnik International
Roughly 318 agreements to the tune of almost 7 trillion rubles ($80.8 billion) were signed during the 2026 EEF, Russian presidential adviser Anton Kobyakov said during a press conference wrapping up the gathering.
2026-09-04T06:57+0000
2026-09-04T06:57+0000
2026-09-04T06:57+0000
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The EEF 2026 drew more than 9,300 participants from 78 countries, including 18 states that Russia classifies as unfriendly, Kobyakov pointed out.Organizers hosted a large-scale cultural program, the "Vladivostok Seasons" festival, which was open to both forum delegates and local residents, the Russian presidential adviser added.A unique art exhibition: “Russian Impressionism: The Element of Color” was also organized for guests and residents of Vladivostok, Kobyakov said.
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russia, vladivostok, eastern economic forum, agreements, participants, representatives
russia, vladivostok, eastern economic forum, agreements, participants, representatives
$80 Billion Bonanza: More Than 300 Deals Sealed at EEF - Russian Presidential Adviser
Roughly 318 agreements to the tune of almost 7 trillion rubles ($80.8 billion) were signed during the 2026 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, excluding deals that constitute commercial secrets, Russian presidential adviser Anton Kobyakov said during a press conference wrapping up the gathering.
The EEF 2026 drew more than 9,300 participants from 78 countries, including 18 states that Russia classifies as unfriendly, Kobyakov pointed out.
He said that 1,200 media representatives attended the forum, during which 150 business events were arranged.
Organizers hosted a large-scale cultural program, the "Vladivostok Seasons" festival, which was open to both forum delegates and local residents, the Russian presidential adviser added.
The festival concluded with the "Soul of Russia" concert on Revolution Fighters Square, which attracted an audience of over 75,000.
A unique art exhibition: “Russian Impressionism: The Element of Color” was also organized for guests and residents of Vladivostok, Kobyakov said.