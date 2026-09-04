https://sputnikglobe.com/20260904/80-billion-bonanza-more-than-300-deals-sealed-at-eef---russian-presidential-adviser-1124679426.html

$80 Billion Bonanza: More Than 300 Deals Sealed at EEF - Russian Presidential Adviser

$80 Billion Bonanza: More Than 300 Deals Sealed at EEF - Russian Presidential Adviser

Sputnik International

Roughly 318 agreements to the tune of almost 7 trillion rubles ($80.8 billion) were signed during the 2026 EEF, Russian presidential adviser Anton Kobyakov said during a press conference wrapping up the gathering.

2026-09-04T06:57+0000

2026-09-04T06:57+0000

2026-09-04T06:57+0000

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The EEF 2026 drew more than 9,300 participants from 78 countries, including 18 states that Russia classifies as unfriendly, Kobyakov pointed out.Organizers hosted a large-scale cultural program, the "Vladivostok Seasons" festival, which was open to both forum delegates and local residents, the Russian presidential adviser added.A unique art exhibition: “Russian Impressionism: The Element of Color” was also organized for guests and residents of Vladivostok, Kobyakov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260903/making-russias-far-east-a-pacific-hub-is-key-pillar-of-putins-strategy---energy-expert-1124677387.html

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