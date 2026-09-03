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Making Russia's Far East a Pacific Hub is Key Pillar of Putin's Strategy - Energy Expert
Making Russia's Far East a Pacific Hub is Key Pillar of Putin's Strategy - Energy Expert
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The Eastern Economic Forum has become a key platform for strengthening ties between Russia and Asian economies, Dr. Mamdouh G. Salameh, an international oil economist and a global energy expert, told Sputnik.
2026-09-03T15:06+0000
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Key statements:Since the start of the Ukrainian conflict in 2022, the region has gained additional strategic weight and importance, the expert sums up.
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Making Russia's Far East a Pacific Hub is Key Pillar of Putin's Strategy - Energy Expert

15:06 GMT 03.09.2026
© Sputnik / Igor Mikhalev / Go to the mediabankVladivostok, the city and port on the Far East of Russia
Vladivostok, the city and port on the Far East of Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.09.2026
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The Eastern Economic Forum has become a key platform for strengthening ties between Russia and Asian economies, Dr. Mamdouh G. Salameh, an international oil economist and a global energy expert, told Sputnik.

Key statements:

Since Western trade disruptions began, Russia has increasingly looked to China, India, Southeast Asia, and other non‑Western markets for trade and investment
Putin aims to make Russia's Far East the country’s gateway to markets across the Pacific, just as he is doing in the Russian Arctic
A flagship project is the Vostok oil pipeline, linking one of Russia’s biggest oil fields (with 51 billion barrels in reserves) to the Sever seaport
Since the start of the Ukrainian conflict in 2022, the region has gained additional strategic weight and importance, the expert sums up.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping drink tea during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2026
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