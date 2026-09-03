https://sputnikglobe.com/20260903/making-russias-far-east-a-pacific-hub-is-key-pillar-of-putins-strategy---energy-expert-1124677387.html

Making Russia's Far East a Pacific Hub is Key Pillar of Putin's Strategy - Energy Expert

Making Russia's Far East a Pacific Hub is Key Pillar of Putin's Strategy - Energy Expert

Sputnik International

The Eastern Economic Forum has become a key platform for strengthening ties between Russia and Asian economies, Dr. Mamdouh G. Salameh, an international oil economist and a global energy expert, told Sputnik.

2026-09-03T15:06+0000

2026-09-03T15:06+0000

2026-09-03T15:06+0000

world

vladimir putin

russia

china

far east

strategy

arctic

oil field

oil fields

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/16523/66/165236616_0:196:2859:1804_1920x0_80_0_0_7bc5225d8b02025abeaa7c447e8f5bb4.jpg

Key statements:Since the start of the Ukrainian conflict in 2022, the region has gained additional strategic weight and importance, the expert sums up.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/russia-china-plan-new-arctic-trade-route-via-far-east-1124671347.html

russia

china

far east

arctic

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin, russia, china, far east, strategy, arctic, oil field, oil fields