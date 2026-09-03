https://sputnikglobe.com/20260903/making-russias-far-east-a-pacific-hub-is-key-pillar-of-putins-strategy---energy-expert-1124677387.html
Making Russia's Far East a Pacific Hub is Key Pillar of Putin's Strategy - Energy Expert
Making Russia's Far East a Pacific Hub is Key Pillar of Putin's Strategy - Energy Expert
Sputnik International
The Eastern Economic Forum has become a key platform for strengthening ties between Russia and Asian economies, Dr. Mamdouh G. Salameh, an international oil economist and a global energy expert, told Sputnik.
2026-09-03T15:06+0000
2026-09-03T15:06+0000
2026-09-03T15:06+0000
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Key statements:Since the start of the Ukrainian conflict in 2022, the region has gained additional strategic weight and importance, the expert sums up.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/russia-china-plan-new-arctic-trade-route-via-far-east-1124671347.html
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vladimir putin, russia, china, far east, strategy, arctic, oil field, oil fields
vladimir putin, russia, china, far east, strategy, arctic, oil field, oil fields
Making Russia's Far East a Pacific Hub is Key Pillar of Putin's Strategy - Energy Expert
The Eastern Economic Forum has become a key platform for strengthening ties between Russia and Asian economies, Dr. Mamdouh G. Salameh, an international oil economist and a global energy expert, told Sputnik.
Since Western trade disruptions began, Russia has increasingly looked to China, India, Southeast Asia, and other non‑Western markets for trade and investment
Putin aims to make Russia's Far East
the country’s gateway to markets across the Pacific, just as he is doing in the Russian Arctic
A flagship project is the Vostok oil pipeline, linking one of Russia’s biggest oil fields (with 51 billion barrels in reserves) to the Sever seaport
Since the start of the Ukrainian conflict in 2022, the region has gained additional strategic weight and importance, the expert sums up.