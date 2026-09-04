https://sputnikglobe.com/20260904/india-unveils-its-first-privately-developed-prototype-fusion-reactor-1124681375.html

India Unveils Its First Privately Developed Prototype Fusion Reactor

India Unveils Its First Privately Developed Prototype Fusion Reactor

Sputnik International

Pranos Fusion's "Pragya" tokamak is an experimental platform designed to study and control plasma, the superheated matter essential for achieving fusion energy.

2026-09-04T14:58+0000

2026-09-04T14:58+0000

2026-09-04T14:58+0000

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This adds a private-sector dimension to India's fusion research, traditionally led by government institutions and international projects like ITER.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260824/from-tokamaks-to-solving-the-generation-problem-russias-nuclear-fusion-edge-explained-1124624218.html

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