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India Unveils Its First Privately Developed Prototype Fusion Reactor
India Unveils Its First Privately Developed Prototype Fusion Reactor
Sputnik International
Pranos Fusion's "Pragya" tokamak is an experimental platform designed to study and control plasma, the superheated matter essential for achieving fusion energy.
2026-09-04T14:58+0000
2026-09-04T14:58+0000
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This adds a private-sector dimension to India's fusion research, traditionally led by government institutions and international projects like ITER.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260824/from-tokamaks-to-solving-the-generation-problem-russias-nuclear-fusion-edge-explained-1124624218.html
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India Unveils Its First Privately Developed Prototype Fusion Reactor

14:58 GMT 04.09.2026
CC BY 2.0 / Stephan Mosel / Fusion reactor modelFusion reactor model
Fusion reactor model - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2026
CC BY 2.0 / Stephan Mosel / Fusion reactor model
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Pranos Fusion's "Pragya" tokamak is an experimental platform designed to study and control plasma, the superheated matter essential for achieving fusion energy.
It will run about 3,000 experiments annually for up to 20 years, generating critical data on plasma behavior and control systems
The reactor tests key technologies like high-temperature superconducting magnets and diagnostic tools for future fusion machines
Pragya also serves as a training ground for India's next generation of plasma physicists and fusion engineers
Pranos aims to build a net-gain fusion reactor called PraniQ by 2030
This adds a private-sector dimension to India's fusion research, traditionally led by government institutions and international projects like ITER.
A prototype of the modernized T-15MD hybrid thermonuclear reactor is on display at the Kurchatov Institute's stand during the Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum at the Patriot Convention and Exhibition Center. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.08.2026
Analysis
From Tokamaks to Solving the Generation Problem: Russia’s Nuclear Fusion Edge Explained
24 August, 15:25 GMT
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