https://sputnikglobe.com/20260904/india-unveils-its-first-privately-developed-prototype-fusion-reactor-1124681375.html
India Unveils Its First Privately Developed Prototype Fusion Reactor
India Unveils Its First Privately Developed Prototype Fusion Reactor
Sputnik International
Pranos Fusion's "Pragya" tokamak is an experimental platform designed to study and control plasma, the superheated matter essential for achieving fusion energy.
2026-09-04T14:58+0000
2026-09-04T14:58+0000
2026-09-04T14:58+0000
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This adds a private-sector dimension to India's fusion research, traditionally led by government institutions and international projects like ITER.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260824/from-tokamaks-to-solving-the-generation-problem-russias-nuclear-fusion-edge-explained-1124624218.html
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energy, india, scientists, scientific research, fusion reactor, fusion energy
energy, india, scientists, scientific research, fusion reactor, fusion energy
India Unveils Its First Privately Developed Prototype Fusion Reactor
Pranos Fusion's "Pragya" tokamak is an experimental platform designed to study and control plasma, the superheated matter essential for achieving fusion energy.
It will run about 3,000 experiments annually for up to 20 years, generating critical data on plasma behavior and control systems
The reactor tests key technologies like high-temperature superconducting magnets and diagnostic tools for future fusion machines
Pragya also serves as a training ground for India's next generation of plasma
physicists and fusion engineers
Pranos aims to build a net-gain fusion reactor called PraniQ by 2030
This adds a private-sector dimension to India's fusion research, traditionally led by government institutions and international projects like ITER.