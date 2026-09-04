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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260904/russia-strikes-ukraines-logistics-center-in-kiev-region-1124679142.html
Russia Strikes Ukraine's Logistics Center in Kiev Region
Russia Strikes Ukraine's Logistics Center in Kiev Region
Sputnik International
Russian forces have hit the Eco-Avtotekhniks logistics center in the Kiev region, where warehouses were storing dual-use goods, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2026-09-04T06:05+0000
2026-09-04T06:05+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
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Other targets struck:* A dry cargo ship in the port of Yuzhny* In the port of Chernomorsk – a dry cargo ship, a warehouse with military equipment, and a fuel transfer terminal*In the settlement of Mirnoye, Odessa region – the Novo-Odesskaya electrical substation
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/russia-hits-energy-infrastructure-facilities-in-odessa-odessa-region---mod-1124662172.html
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Russia Strikes Ukraine's Logistics Center in Kiev Region

06:05 GMT 04.09.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the 20th Red Banner Guards Combined Arms Army fire a BM-27 9K57 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple launch rocket system towards Ukrainian positions
Russian servicemen of the 20th Red Banner Guards Combined Arms Army fire a BM-27 9K57 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple launch rocket system towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2026
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Russian forces have hit the Eco-Avtotekhniks logistics center in the Kiev region, where warehouses were storing dual-use goods, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Other targets struck:

* A dry cargo ship in the port of Yuzhny
* In the port of Chernomorsk – a dry cargo ship, a warehouse with military equipment, and a fuel transfer terminal
*In the settlement of Mirnoye, Odessa region – the Novo-Odesskaya electrical substation
Iskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Hits Energy Infrastructure Facilities in Odessa, Odessa Region - MoD
2 September, 07:41 GMT
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