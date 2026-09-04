https://sputnikglobe.com/20260904/russia-strikes-ukraines-logistics-center-in-kiev-region-1124679142.html

Russia Strikes Ukraine's Logistics Center in Kiev Region

Russia Strikes Ukraine's Logistics Center in Kiev Region

Sputnik International

Russian forces have hit the Eco-Avtotekhniks logistics center in the Kiev region, where warehouses were storing dual-use goods, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

2026-09-04T06:05+0000

2026-09-04T06:05+0000

2026-09-04T06:05+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/03/1120402463_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3f0195da518fd87cc7f5bcd04d7b19a3.jpg

Other targets struck:* A dry cargo ship in the port of Yuzhny* In the port of Chernomorsk – a dry cargo ship, a warehouse with military equipment, and a fuel transfer terminal*In the settlement of Mirnoye, Odessa region – the Novo-Odesskaya electrical substation

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/russia-hits-energy-infrastructure-facilities-in-odessa-odessa-region---mod-1124662172.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60