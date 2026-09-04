Russia Strikes Ukraine's Logistics Center in Kiev Region
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the 20th Red Banner Guards Combined Arms Army fire a BM-27 9K57 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple launch rocket system towards Ukrainian positions
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev/
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Russian forces have hit the Eco-Avtotekhniks logistics center in the Kiev region, where warehouses were storing dual-use goods, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Other targets struck:
* A dry cargo ship in the port of Yuzhny
* In the port of Chernomorsk – a dry cargo ship, a warehouse with military equipment, and a fuel transfer terminal
*In the settlement of Mirnoye, Odessa region – the Novo-Odesskaya electrical substation
* A dry cargo ship in the port of Yuzhny
* In the port of Chernomorsk – a dry cargo ship, a warehouse with military equipment, and a fuel transfer terminal
*In the settlement of Mirnoye, Odessa region – the Novo-Odesskaya electrical substation