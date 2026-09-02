https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/russia-hits-energy-infrastructure-facilities-in-odessa-odessa-region---mod-1124662172.html
Russia Hits Energy Infrastructure Facilities in Odessa, Odessa Region - MoD
Russia Hits Energy Infrastructure Facilities in Odessa, Odessa Region - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have hit energy infrastructure facilities ensuring the functioning of Ukrainian ports in Odessa and the Odessa region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2026-09-02T07:41+0000
2026-09-02T07:41+0000
2026-09-02T07:41+0000
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The Russian armed forces continue to launch group strikes against logistics centers, port and energy infrastructure of Ukraine, used by the Ukrainian armed forces. Russian troops have also struck a pilot production facility for unmanned boats and six fuel tanks intended for the armed forces of Ukraine in the port of Odessa, the statement read. "On the evening of September 1, unmanned aerial vehicles in the Kiev region struck the Chaika logistics center of Alfa Development Group, in whose warehouses foreign dual-use goods were stored and distributed, including components for long- and medium-range unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260829/russia-intensifies-strikes-against-ukrainian-maritime-lifeline-knocking-out-power-and-supply-hubs-1124645480.html
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Russia Hits Energy Infrastructure Facilities in Odessa, Odessa Region - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have hit energy infrastructure facilities ensuring the functioning of Ukrainian ports in Odessa and the Odessa region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
The Russian armed forces continue to launch group strikes against logistics centers, port and energy infrastructure of Ukraine, used by the Ukrainian armed forces.
"During the night of September 2, four energy infrastructure facilities ensuring the functioning of Ukrainian ports were hit in Odessa and the Odessa region," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian troops have also struck a pilot production facility for unmanned boats and six fuel tanks intended for the armed forces of Ukraine in the port of Odessa, the statement read.
"On the evening of September 1, unmanned aerial vehicles in the Kiev region struck the Chaika logistics center of Alfa Development Group, in whose warehouses foreign dual-use goods were stored and distributed, including components for long- and medium-range unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry added.