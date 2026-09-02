https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/russia-hits-energy-infrastructure-facilities-in-odessa-odessa-region---mod-1124662172.html

Russia Hits Energy Infrastructure Facilities in Odessa, Odessa Region - MoD

Russia Hits Energy Infrastructure Facilities in Odessa, Odessa Region - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have hit energy infrastructure facilities ensuring the functioning of Ukrainian ports in Odessa and the Odessa region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

2026-09-02T07:41+0000

2026-09-02T07:41+0000

2026-09-02T07:41+0000

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The Russian armed forces continue to launch group strikes against logistics centers, port and energy infrastructure of Ukraine, used by the Ukrainian armed forces. Russian troops have also struck a pilot production facility for unmanned boats and six fuel tanks intended for the armed forces of Ukraine in the port of Odessa, the statement read. "On the evening of September 1, unmanned aerial vehicles in the Kiev region struck the Chaika logistics center of Alfa Development Group, in whose warehouses foreign dual-use goods were stored and distributed, including components for long- and medium-range unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260829/russia-intensifies-strikes-against-ukrainian-maritime-lifeline-knocking-out-power-and-supply-hubs-1124645480.html

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odessa, ukraine, russia, russian defense ministry, russian armed forces, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike