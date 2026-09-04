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Vance Dismisses US War Crimes as Iran Counts Wedding Dead
Vance Dismisses US War Crimes as Iran Counts Wedding Dead
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US Vice President JD Vance defended the US military amid an investigation into the deadly strike on a wedding in Kuhestak.
2026-09-04T04:36+0000
2026-09-04T04:36+0000
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“The United States never targets civilians in combat. We never will do that. We never have done that,” US Vice President JD Vance declared amid an investigation into the deadly strike on a wedding in Kuhestak.“Sometimes things happen,” he added, reducing civilian deaths to the language of a mishap.The attack hit a residential home where a wedding was underway, killing five people and wounding 68 others, including children, Press TV reported. A four-year-old was among those killed. Iran has formally protested to the UN, calling the strike a war crime.Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei condemned the attack as part of a wider pattern of US strikes on civilians during the US-Israeli aggression against Iran:Vance’s claim also comes months after the Feb. 28 US strike on the Shajareh Tayyebeh School in Minab, where Iranian officials say 168 people were killed, including 120 students and 26 teachers.When “mistakes” happen this often, they reveal an atrocious pattern.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/iran-blasts-us-barbarism-after-deadly-strike-on-wedding--foreign-ministry-1124660621.html
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Vance Dismisses US War Crimes as Iran Counts Wedding Dead

04:36 GMT 04.09.2026
© AP Photo / Alexander DragoVice President JD Vance meets with members of the National Guard at Union Station in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025
Vice President JD Vance meets with members of the National Guard at Union Station in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2026
© AP Photo / Alexander Drago
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US Vice President JD Vance defended the US military amid an investigation into the deadly strike on a wedding in Kuhestak.
“The United States never targets civilians in combat. We never will do that. We never have done that,” US Vice President JD Vance declared amid an investigation into the deadly strike on a wedding in Kuhestak.
“Sometimes things happen,” he added, reducing civilian deaths to the language of a mishap.

The attack hit a residential home where a wedding was underway, killing five people and wounding 68 others, including children, Press TV reported. A four-year-old was among those killed. Iran has formally protested to the UN, calling the strike a war crime.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei condemned the attack as part of a wider pattern of US strikes on civilians during the US-Israeli aggression against Iran:
“The United States’ catalogue of atrocities against the nation of Iran is now complete.”
Vance’s claim also comes months after the Feb. 28 US strike on the Shajareh Tayyebeh School in Minab, where Iranian officials say 168 people were killed, including 120 students and 26 teachers.

When “mistakes” happen this often, they reveal an atrocious pattern.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei is holding a press conference, April 15, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Blasts US Barbarism After Deadly Strike on Wedding — Foreign Ministry
2 September, 05:04 GMT
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