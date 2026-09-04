Vance Dismisses US War Crimes as Iran Counts Wedding Dead
© AP Photo / Alexander DragoVice President JD Vance meets with members of the National Guard at Union Station in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025
© AP Photo / Alexander Drago
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US Vice President JD Vance defended the US military amid an investigation into the deadly strike on a wedding in Kuhestak.
“The United States never targets civilians in combat. We never will do that. We never have done that,” US Vice President JD Vance declared amid an investigation into the deadly strike on a wedding in Kuhestak.
“Sometimes things happen,” he added, reducing civilian deaths to the language of a mishap.
The attack hit a residential home where a wedding was underway, killing five people and wounding 68 others, including children, Press TV reported. A four-year-old was among those killed. Iran has formally protested to the UN, calling the strike a war crime.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei condemned the attack as part of a wider pattern of US strikes on civilians during the US-Israeli aggression against Iran:
The attack hit a residential home where a wedding was underway, killing five people and wounding 68 others, including children, Press TV reported. A four-year-old was among those killed. Iran has formally protested to the UN, calling the strike a war crime.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei condemned the attack as part of a wider pattern of US strikes on civilians during the US-Israeli aggression against Iran:
“The United States’ catalogue of atrocities against the nation of Iran is now complete.”
Vance’s claim also comes months after the Feb. 28 US strike on the Shajareh Tayyebeh School in Minab, where Iranian officials say 168 people were killed, including 120 students and 26 teachers.
When “mistakes” happen this often, they reveal an atrocious pattern.
When “mistakes” happen this often, they reveal an atrocious pattern.