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Putin Calls for Stronger Russian Air Defenses
Putin Calls for Stronger Russian Air Defenses
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would discuss with the military ways to improve Russia’s air defense system against enemy attacks.
2026-09-05T14:48+0000
2026-09-05T14:48+0000
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“I will definitely speak with... the General Staff and the Defense Ministry. I will give them instructions to look into how this works,” Putin said during the meeting.Putin also said a single commander is needed to protect the country’s skies from attacks by Ukrainian forces.
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Putin Calls for Stronger Russian Air Defenses

14:48 GMT 05.09.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankA 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defence system is seen at a position
A 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defence system is seen at a position - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2026
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Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would discuss with the military ways to improve Russia’s air defense system against enemy attacks.
I will definitely speak with... the General Staff and the Defense Ministry. I will give them instructions to look into how this works,” Putin said during the meeting.
Putin also said a single commander is needed to protect the country’s skies from attacks by Ukrainian forces.

“I think what is needed is not a coordinating body, but a commander - someone with sole authority,” the presidentsaid.

The president met on Saturday with the five leaders at the top of United Russia’s election list. During the meeting, war correspondent and Hero of Russia Yevgeny Poddubny spoke about the experience of setting up a situation center in the Kursk Region, where rapid coordination between all agencies involved in air defense has been established. He suggested considering the model for wider implementation.

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