https://sputnikglobe.com/20260905/putin-calls-for-stronger-russian-air-defenses--1124683970.html

Putin Calls for Stronger Russian Air Defenses

Putin Calls for Stronger Russian Air Defenses

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would discuss with the military ways to improve Russia’s air defense system against enemy attacks.

2026-09-05T14:48+0000

2026-09-05T14:48+0000

2026-09-05T14:48+0000

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“I will definitely speak with... the General Staff and the Defense Ministry. I will give them instructions to look into how this works,” Putin said during the meeting.Putin also said a single commander is needed to protect the country’s skies from attacks by Ukrainian forces.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260905/putin-orders-halt-to-strikes-on-kiev-for-three-days-starting-from-midnight-today---kremlin-1124683096.html

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