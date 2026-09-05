https://sputnikglobe.com/20260905/putin-orders-halt-to-strikes-on-kiev-for-three-days-starting-from-midnight-today---kremlin-1124683096.html

Putin Orders Halt to Strikes on Kiev for Three Days, Starting From Midnight Today - Kremlin

Putin Orders Halt to Strikes on Kiev for Three Days, Starting From Midnight Today - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russia will halt strikes on Ukraine's capital as US special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff arrive in Moscow for talks on the Ukrainian conflict.

2026-09-05T11:55+0000

2026-09-05T11:55+0000

2026-09-05T12:52+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

kiev

dmitry peskov

steve witkoff

jared kushner

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Other statements by Dmitry Peskov:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260905/steve-witkoff-and-jared-kushner-arrive-in-moscow-for-diplomatic-talks-1124682981.html

russia

ukraine

kiev

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russia, ukraine, kiev, dmitry peskov, steve witkoff, jared kushner