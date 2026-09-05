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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260905/putin-orders-halt-to-strikes-on-kiev-for-three-days-starting-from-midnight-today---kremlin-1124683096.html
Putin Orders Halt to Strikes on Kiev for Three Days, Starting From Midnight Today - Kremlin
Putin Orders Halt to Strikes on Kiev for Three Days, Starting From Midnight Today - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russia will halt strikes on Ukraine's capital as US special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff arrive in Moscow for talks on the Ukrainian conflict.
2026-09-05T11:55+0000
2026-09-05T12:52+0000
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Other statements by Dmitry Peskov:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260905/steve-witkoff-and-jared-kushner-arrive-in-moscow-for-diplomatic-talks-1124682981.html
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Putin Orders Halt to Strikes on Kiev for Three Days, Starting From Midnight Today - Kremlin

11:55 GMT 05.09.2026 (Updated: 12:52 GMT 05.09.2026)
© Photo : RosoboronexportRussia’s Rubezh‑ME missile system
Russia’s Rubezh‑ME missile system - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2026
© Photo : Rosoboronexport
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Russia will halt strikes on Ukraine's capital as US special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff arrive in Moscow for talks on the Ukrainian conflict.
Other statements by Dmitry Peskov:
The pause in strikes on Kiev is linked to the preparation and holding of meetings with American negotiators there
The Russian president will meet with US negotiators, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, at the Kremlin later on Saturday
US Presidential Envoy Steven Witkoff (left) and US Presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2026
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Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner Arrive in Moscow for Diplomatic Talks
10:39 GMT
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