https://sputnikglobe.com/20260905/putin-orders-halt-to-strikes-on-kiev-for-three-days-starting-from-midnight-today---kremlin-1124683096.html
Putin Orders Halt to Strikes on Kiev for Three Days, Starting From Midnight Today - Kremlin
Putin Orders Halt to Strikes on Kiev for Three Days, Starting From Midnight Today - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russia will halt strikes on Ukraine's capital as US special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff arrive in Moscow for talks on the Ukrainian conflict.
2026-09-05T11:55+0000
2026-09-05T11:55+0000
2026-09-05T12:52+0000
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Other statements by Dmitry Peskov:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260905/steve-witkoff-and-jared-kushner-arrive-in-moscow-for-diplomatic-talks-1124682981.html
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Putin Orders Halt to Strikes on Kiev for Three Days, Starting From Midnight Today - Kremlin
11:55 GMT 05.09.2026 (Updated: 12:52 GMT 05.09.2026)
Russia will halt strikes on Ukraine's capital as US special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff arrive in Moscow for talks on the Ukrainian conflict.
Other statements by Dmitry Peskov:
The pause in strikes on Kiev is linked to the preparation and holding of meetings with American negotiators there
The Russian president will meet with US negotiators, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, at the Kremlin later on Saturday