https://sputnikglobe.com/20260905/steve-witkoff-and-jared-kushner-arrive-in-moscow-for-diplomatic-talks-1124682981.html

Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner Arrive in Moscow for Diplomatic Talks

Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner Arrive in Moscow for Diplomatic Talks

Sputnik International

Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and a special presidential envoy, met the US negotiators at the Vnukovo airport.

2026-09-05T10:39+0000

2026-09-05T10:39+0000

2026-09-05T10:39+0000

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kirill dmitriev

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steve witkoff

jared kushner

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Earlier, US president Donald Trump announced that his envoys would present proposals to end the Ukrainian conflict.Russian president Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia remains open to dialogue and that representatives of the White House are "always welcome" in Russia.

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kirill dmitriev, russia, steve witkoff, jared kushner