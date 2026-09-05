Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner Arrive in Moscow for Diplomatic Talks
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabankUS Presidential Envoy Steven Witkoff (left) and US Presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna/
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Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and a special presidential envoy, met the US negotiators at the Vnukovo airport.
Earlier, US president Donald Trump announced that his envoys would present proposals to end the Ukrainian conflict.
Russian president Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia remains open to dialogue and that representatives of the White House are "always welcome" in Russia.
Russian president Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia remains open to dialogue and that representatives of the White House are "always welcome" in Russia.
Plane carrying Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner lands in Moscow— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) September 5, 2026
Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and a special presidential envoy, met the US negotiators at the Vnukovo airport.
Earlier, US president Donald Trump announced that his envoys would present… pic.twitter.com/xLvz2yUYKk