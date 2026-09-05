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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260905/steve-witkoff-and-jared-kushner-arrive-in-moscow-for-diplomatic-talks-1124682981.html
Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner Arrive in Moscow for Diplomatic Talks
Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner Arrive in Moscow for Diplomatic Talks
Sputnik International
Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and a special presidential envoy, met the US negotiators at the Vnukovo airport.
2026-09-05T10:39+0000
2026-09-05T10:39+0000
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Earlier, US president Donald Trump announced that his envoys would present proposals to end the Ukrainian conflict.Russian president Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia remains open to dialogue and that representatives of the White House are "always welcome" in Russia.
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kirill dmitriev, russia, steve witkoff, jared kushner

Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner Arrive in Moscow for Diplomatic Talks

10:39 GMT 05.09.2026
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabankUS Presidential Envoy Steven Witkoff (left) and US Presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner
US Presidential Envoy Steven Witkoff (left) and US Presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2026
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Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and a special presidential envoy, met the US negotiators at the Vnukovo airport.
Earlier, US president Donald Trump announced that his envoys would present proposals to end the Ukrainian conflict.

Russian president Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia remains open to dialogue and that representatives of the White House are "always welcome" in Russia.
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