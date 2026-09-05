https://sputnikglobe.com/20260905/russia-us-dialogue-source-of-irritation-for-eu-zelensky---russian-diplomat-1124682679.html

Russia-US Dialogue Source of Irritation for EU, Zelensky - Russian Diplomat

Russia-US Dialogue Source of Irritation for EU, Zelensky - Russian Diplomat

Sputnik International

Contacts and the dialogue between Moscow and Washington are a source of irritation for Europe and Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large on Ukraine's crimes Rodion Miroshnik said.

2026-09-05T07:30+0000

2026-09-05T07:30+0000

2026-09-05T07:30+0000

world

russia

ukraine

european union (eu)

russian foreign ministry

steve witkoff

jared kushner

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/17/1123511954_0:0:3097:1742_1920x0_80_0_0_367722049e6a6e22e1df7d665b741b30.jpg

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner are going to communicate to Russia a proposal to settle the Ukraine conflict, but it would not be something new. "There is an unceasing drive - primarily on the part of Europeans - to derail any contacts between Russia and the US. For Europe, and for Zelensky... the very fact of contacts and dialogue between the US and Russia is a source of irritation," Miroshnik told Russian media, commenting on Ukraine's actions before the planned visit to Russia by Witkoff and Kushner. Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Russia supports the restoration of full-scale relations with the United States. He stressed that contacts are continuing with the US administration representatives appointed by the US president to engage in dialogue with Russia. Putin previously stated that the negotiation process on Ukraine is currently frozen. At the same time, he stressed that Russia is ready to negotiate on the matter with anyone willing to do so. Putin noted that Witkoff and Kushner are always welcome guests in Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260904/witkoff-kushner-expected-to-arrive-in-moscow-on-saturday---reports-1124681747.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, european union (eu), russian foreign ministry, steve witkoff, jared kushner