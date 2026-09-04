https://sputnikglobe.com/20260904/witkoff-kushner-expected-to-arrive-in-moscow-on-saturday---reports-1124681747.html

Witkoff, Kushner Expected to Arrive in Moscow on Saturday - Reports

Witkoff, Kushner Expected to Arrive in Moscow on Saturday - Reports

Sputnik International

US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to arrive in Moscow on September 5, media reported on Friday, citing sources.

2026-09-04T16:11+0000

2026-09-04T16:11+0000

2026-09-04T16:11+0000

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steve witkoff

jared kushner

vladimir putin

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peace negotiations

negotiating process

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It remains unclear whether the US officials will bring any new proposals for the settlement of the Ukraine conflict, the report said.Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the negotiation process on Ukraine is currently in a frozen state. At the same time, he stressed that Moscow remains ready to hold talks on the issue with anyone willing to engage.Putin also noted that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are always welcome guests in Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260510/witkoff-kushner-may-come-to-russia-soon---kremlin-aide-1124108277.html

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steve witkoff, jared kushner, vladimir putin, moscow, ukraine, peace negotiations, negotiating process