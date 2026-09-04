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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260904/witkoff-kushner-expected-to-arrive-in-moscow-on-saturday---reports-1124681747.html
Witkoff, Kushner Expected to Arrive in Moscow on Saturday - Reports
Witkoff, Kushner Expected to Arrive in Moscow on Saturday - Reports
Sputnik International
US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to arrive in Moscow on September 5, media reported on Friday, citing sources.
2026-09-04T16:11+0000
2026-09-04T16:11+0000
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It remains unclear whether the US officials will bring any new proposals for the settlement of the Ukraine conflict, the report said.Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the negotiation process on Ukraine is currently in a frozen state. At the same time, he stressed that Moscow remains ready to hold talks on the issue with anyone willing to engage.Putin also noted that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are always welcome guests in Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260510/witkoff-kushner-may-come-to-russia-soon---kremlin-aide-1124108277.html
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steve witkoff, jared kushner, vladimir putin, moscow, ukraine, peace negotiations, negotiating process

Witkoff, Kushner Expected to Arrive in Moscow on Saturday - Reports

16:11 GMT 04.09.2026
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabankU.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner attend a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.
U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner attend a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2026
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to arrive in Moscow on September 5, media reported on Friday, citing sources.
It remains unclear whether the US officials will bring any new proposals for the settlement of the Ukraine conflict, the report said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the negotiation process on Ukraine is currently in a frozen state. At the same time, he stressed that Moscow remains ready to hold talks on the issue with anyone willing to engage.
Putin also noted that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are always welcome guests in Russia.
US Presidential Envoy Steven Witkoff (left) and US Presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2026
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Witkoff, Kushner May Come to Russia Soon - Kremlin Aide
10 May, 13:07 GMT
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