https://sputnikglobe.com/20260905/russian-forces-liberate-kurtovka-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1124682839.html
Russian Forces Liberate Kurtovka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
Russian Forces Liberate Kurtovka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
Sputnik International
Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Kurtovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2026-09-05T09:30+0000
2026-09-05T09:30+0000
2026-09-05T09:30+0000
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"As a result of active offensive actions by units of the Yug battlegroup, the settlement of Kurtovka in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," the statement read.Ukraine lost over 425 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to up to 205 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 310 by the Vostok battlegroup, over 210 by the Zapad battlegroup, over 205 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 35 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260904/russian-forces-liberate-gruzskoye-and-nikanorovka-settlements-in-donetsk-peoples-republic--mod-1124680385.html
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Russian Forces Liberate Kurtovka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Kurtovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"As a result of active offensive actions by units of the Yug battlegroup, the settlement of Kurtovka in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," the statement read.
Ukraine lost over 425 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed units amounted to over 425 military personnel, two armored combat vehicles, nine vehicles, and a 155 mm M777 howitzer manufactured in the US," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to up to 205 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 310 by the Vostok battlegroup, over 210 by the Zapad battlegroup, over 205 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 35 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.