https://sputnikglobe.com/20260905/russian-forces-liberate-kurtovka-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1124682839.html

Russian Forces Liberate Kurtovka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic

Russian Forces Liberate Kurtovka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic

Sputnik International

Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Kurtovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2026-09-05T09:30+0000

2026-09-05T09:30+0000

2026-09-05T09:30+0000

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"As a result of active offensive actions by units of the Yug battlegroup, the settlement of Kurtovka in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," the statement read.Ukraine lost over 425 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to up to 205 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 310 by the Vostok battlegroup, over 210 by the Zapad battlegroup, over 205 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 35 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260904/russian-forces-liberate-gruzskoye-and-nikanorovka-settlements-in-donetsk-peoples-republic--mod-1124680385.html

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