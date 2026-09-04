https://sputnikglobe.com/20260904/russian-forces-liberate-gruzskoye-and-nikanorovka-settlements-in-donetsk-peoples-republic--mod-1124680385.html
Russian Forces Liberate Gruzskoye and Nikanorovka Settlements in Donetsk People’s Republic — MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Gruzskoye and Nikanorovka Settlements in Donetsk People’s Republic — MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Gruzskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-09-04T09:35+0000
2026-09-04T09:35+0000
2026-09-04T09:35+0000
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"During the week, as a result of active offensive actions by units of Battlegroup Tsentr, the settlements of Rubezhnoye, Novoandreevka and the settlement of Gruzskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic have been liberated over the past day," the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, the Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Nikanorovka in the DPR, the statement read.Ukraine lost over 2,685 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 1,660 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 2,230 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 1,415 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 1,365 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 330 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.Russian air defense systems downed 49 aerial bombs, 19 HIMARS shells, eight Flamingo cruise missiles and 6,093 fixed-wing UAVs in the past week, the ministry said.In the past week, the Russian armed forces carried out one massive and 17 group strikes on facilities used by the armed forces of Ukraine, as well as destroyed eight dry cargo ships and a container ship operating in the interests of the Ukrainian military, the ministry added.
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donetsk, russia, dpr, ukraine, russian defense ministry, high mobility artillery rocket system (himars), cargo ship, russian armed forces
donetsk, russia, dpr, ukraine, russian defense ministry, high mobility artillery rocket system (himars), cargo ship, russian armed forces
Russian Forces Liberate Gruzskoye and Nikanorovka Settlements in Donetsk People’s Republic — MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Gruzskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian defense Ministry said on Friday.
"During the week, as a result of active offensive actions by units of Battlegroup Tsentr, the settlements of Rubezhnoye, Novoandreevka and the settlement of Gruzskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic have been liberated over the past day," the ministry said in a statement.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Nikanorovka in the DPR, the statement read.
Ukraine lost over 2,685 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry
said.
"The enemy's losses in this area amounted to over 2,685 military personnel, 18 armored combat vehicles, 80 vehicles, eight field artillery guns, six electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to over 1,660 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 2,230 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 1,415 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 1,365 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 330 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
Russian air defense systems downed 49 aerial bombs, 19 HIMARS
shells, eight Flamingo cruise missiles and 6,093 fixed-wing UAVs in the past week, the ministry said.
In the past week, the Russian armed forces carried out one massive and 17 group strikes on facilities used by the armed forces of Ukraine, as well as destroyed eight dry cargo ships and a container ship operating in the interests of the Ukrainian military, the ministry added.