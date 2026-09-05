Russia's Rosatom Develops 99.9% Pure Germanium Tech to Close Key Import Gap
13:58 GMT 05.09.2026 (Updated: 14:00 GMT 05.09.2026)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Yepanchintsev / Go to the mediabank A worker at a workshop of the Khiagda enterprise in the Republic of Buryatia beginning preparations for the development of the Istochnoye and Verhinskoye natural uranium deposits at the Khiagda ore field.
© Sputnik / Evgeny Yepanchintsev/
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The experimental technology, developed by Russia's Giredmet Institute (Rosatom), produces high‑purity germanium (HPGe) crystals.
Purity reaches at least 7N (99.99999%) — detector‑grade quality
The process combines zone refining in a controlled atmosphere with silicon/nitrogen getters and special C‑C and C‑Si coatings
It enables full‑cycle domestic production of HPGe crystals for gamma and X‑ray spectrometers
Critical applications include nuclear physics, medicine, defense, radiation monitoring, dosimetry, customs control, and IR optics
The next step is a pilot production facility to supply Russian spectrometer manufacturers.
1 September, 07:38 GMT