https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/rosatom-intends-to-enter-top-7-largest-maritime-carriers-in-brics-by-2035---ceo-1124655534.html

Rosatom Intends to Enter Top 7 Largest Maritime Carriers in BRICS by 2035 - CEO

Rosatom Intends to Enter Top 7 Largest Maritime Carriers in BRICS by 2035 - CEO

Sputnik International

Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom intends to become one of the seven largest maritime carriers among the BRICS countries by 2035, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Tuesday.

2026-09-01T07:38+0000

2026-09-01T07:38+0000

2026-09-01T07:38+0000

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At present, Rosatom’s logistics division, built on the assets of the Fesco transport group, which is part of the management framework of the nuclear state corporation, and the Delo group of companies, is already operating in more than 25 countries. By 2030, Rosatom expects to expand this geography to approximately 35 countries, Likhachev said in an interview with Expert magazine. Rosatom is the infrastructure operator of the Northern Sea Route.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260825/russias-rosatom-may-build-desalination-plant-at-egypts-el-dabaa-nuclear-power-plant-ceo-1124628988.html

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