https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/rosatom-intends-to-enter-top-7-largest-maritime-carriers-in-brics-by-2035---ceo-1124655534.html
Rosatom Intends to Enter Top 7 Largest Maritime Carriers in BRICS by 2035 - CEO
Rosatom Intends to Enter Top 7 Largest Maritime Carriers in BRICS by 2035 - CEO
Sputnik International
Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom intends to become one of the seven largest maritime carriers among the BRICS countries by 2035, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Tuesday.
2026-09-01T07:38+0000
2026-09-01T07:38+0000
2026-09-01T07:38+0000
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At present, Rosatom’s logistics division, built on the assets of the Fesco transport group, which is part of the management framework of the nuclear state corporation, and the Delo group of companies, is already operating in more than 25 countries. By 2030, Rosatom expects to expand this geography to approximately 35 countries, Likhachev said in an interview with Expert magazine. Rosatom is the infrastructure operator of the Northern Sea Route.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260825/russias-rosatom-may-build-desalination-plant-at-egypts-el-dabaa-nuclear-power-plant-ceo-1124628988.html
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alexei likhachev, rosatom, brics, northern sea route
Rosatom Intends to Enter Top 7 Largest Maritime Carriers in BRICS by 2035 - CEO
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom intends to become one of the seven largest maritime carriers among the BRICS countries by 2035, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Tuesday.
At present, Rosatom’s logistics division, built on the assets of the Fesco transport group, which is part of the management framework of the nuclear state corporation, and the Delo group of companies, is already operating in more than 25 countries. By 2030, Rosatom
expects to expand this geography to approximately 35 countries, Likhachev said in an interview with Expert magazine.
"By 2035, we plan to more than triple the capacity of our merchant fleet and become one of the seven largest maritime carriers among the BRICS countries. At the same time, we will expand the network of international maritime services, including developing export, import, and transit transportation along the Northern Sea Route as the maritime part of the Transarctic Transport Corridor," he added.
Rosatom is the infrastructure operator of the Northern Sea Route.