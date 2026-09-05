https://sputnikglobe.com/20260905/witkoff-kushner-to-bring-proposal-to-end-ukraine-conflict-to-moscow-and-kiev--trump-1124682153.html

Witkoff, Kushner to Bring Proposal to End Ukraine Conflict to Moscow and Kiev — Trump

Witkoff, Kushner to Bring Proposal to End Ukraine Conflict to Moscow and Kiev — Trump

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said US presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are carrying a proposal aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine. 05.09.2026, Sputnik International

2026-09-05T04:08+0000

2026-09-05T04:08+0000

2026-09-05T04:08+0000

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“I sent Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, two great negotiators. They’ve done a great job. And we sent them over to see whether or not we can get something done,” the US president told reporters in the Oval Office.Trump also said the proposal was not new.Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia remains ready to move toward a peaceful settlement, while the US continues to demonstrate goodwill in its mediation efforts.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260904/witkoff-kushner-expected-to-arrive-in-moscow-on-saturday---reports-1124681747.html

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