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Witkoff, Kushner to Bring Proposal to End Ukraine Conflict to Moscow and Kiev — Trump
Witkoff, Kushner to Bring Proposal to End Ukraine Conflict to Moscow and Kiev — Trump
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said US presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are carrying a proposal aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine. 05.09.2026, Sputnik International
2026-09-05T04:08+0000
2026-09-05T04:08+0000
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“I sent Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, two great negotiators. They’ve done a great job. And we sent them over to see whether or not we can get something done,” the US president told reporters in the Oval Office.Trump also said the proposal was not new.Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia remains ready to move toward a peaceful settlement, while the US continues to demonstrate goodwill in its mediation efforts.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260904/witkoff-kushner-expected-to-arrive-in-moscow-on-saturday---reports-1124681747.html
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Witkoff, Kushner to Bring Proposal to End Ukraine Conflict to Moscow and Kiev — Trump

04:08 GMT 05.09.2026
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree NikhinsonPresident Donald Trump speaks before signing executive orders modifying the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument and the Bears Ears National Monument in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, July 13, 2026, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks before signing executive orders modifying the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument and the Bears Ears National Monument in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, July 13, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2026
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree Nikhinson
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US President Donald Trump said US presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are carrying a proposal aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine.
“I sent Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, two great negotiators. They’ve done a great job. And we sent them over to see whether or not we can get something done,” the US president told reporters in the Oval Office.
“There may be a good chance that we’ll do it,” Trump added, clarifying that the two US presidential envoys are carrying a proposal to resolve the Ukraine conflict.
Trump also said the proposal was not new.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia remains ready to move toward a peaceful settlement, while the US continues to demonstrate goodwill in its mediation efforts.
U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner attend a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2026
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