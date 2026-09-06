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Algeria Expands Already Formidable Russian-Made Air Fleet
Algeria Expands Already Formidable Russian-Made Air Fleet
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Algeria has acquired a new batch of Su-34M strike fighters this year, deepening its long-term defense partnership with Russia, reports Business Insider Africa.
2026-09-06T14:17+0000
2026-09-06T14:17+0000
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Algeria Expands Already Formidable Russian-Made Air Fleet

14:17 GMT 06.09.2026
© AP Photo / Vladimir IsachenkovA pair of Russian Su-34 bombers are being readied for action at Hemeimeem air base in Syria on Wednesday Jan. 20, 2016
A pair of Russian Su-34 bombers are being readied for action at Hemeimeem air base in Syria on Wednesday Jan. 20, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2026
© AP Photo / Vladimir Isachenkov
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Algeria has acquired a new batch of Su-34M strike fighters this year, deepening its long-term defense partnership with Russia, reports Business Insider Africa.
At least four Su-34s were delivered in 2024 under a broader arms package, with the first batch arriving in May
Algerian defense publications report a larger planned package of 14 Su-34ME, 14 Su-35E and 14 Su-57E fifth-generation fighters
Russia is simultaneously expanding domestic production, with planned 2026 deliveries including Su-35S, Su-57, Su-34 and Su-30SM2 multirole fighters, according to the United Aircraft Corporation within Rostec
Russia recently rolled out the export variant of its Il-78MK-90A aerial refueling tanker, with defense media speculating this could potentially give Algerian fighters greater range and endurance
Visitors look at St Petersburg diesel electric submarine of the Lada class at the International Maritime Defense Show in St Petersburg. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.08.2026
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