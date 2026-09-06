Algeria Expands Already Formidable Russian-Made Air Fleet

At least four Su-34s were delivered in 2024 under a broader arms package, with the first batch arriving in May At least four Su-34s were delivered in 2024 under a broader arms package, with the first batch arriving in May

Algerian defense publications report a larger planned package of 14 Su-34ME, 14 Su-35E and 14 Su-57E fifth-generation fighters Algerian defense publications report a larger planned package of 14 Su-34ME, 14 Su-35E and 14 Su-57E fifth-generation fighters

Russia is simultaneously expanding domestic production, with planned 2026 deliveries including Su-35S, Su-57, Su-34 and Su-30SM2 multirole fighters, according to the United Aircraft Corporation within Rostec Russia is simultaneously expanding domestic production, with planned 2026 deliveries including Su-35S, Su-57, Su-34 and Su-30SM2 multirole fighters, according to the United Aircraft Corporation within Rostec