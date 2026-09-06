https://sputnikglobe.com/20260906/china-performs-worlds-first-congenital-heart-surgery-guided-by-ai-powered-robot-1124687413.html
China Performs World’s First Congenital Heart Surgery Guided by AI-Powered Robot
China Performs World’s First Congenital Heart Surgery Guided by AI-Powered Robot
Sputnik International
A medical team at the Senior Department of Cardiology at the Sixth Medical Center of Chinese PLA General Hospital successfully closed a congenital heart defect in a 48-year-old man using a fully intelligent imaging robot, reports Global Times.
2026-09-06T12:10+0000
2026-09-06T12:10+0000
2026-09-06T14:07+0000
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China Performs World’s First Congenital Heart Surgery Guided by AI-Powered Robot
12:10 GMT 06.09.2026 (Updated: 14:07 GMT 06.09.2026)
A medical team at the Senior Department of Cardiology at the Sixth Medical Center of Chinese PLA General Hospital successfully closed a congenital heart defect in a 48-year-old man using a fully intelligent imaging robot, reports Global Times.
The system goes far beyond ordinary surgical robots by combining image recognition with precise device control
The robot autonomously acquired ultrasound images, located the lesion and navigated the procedure in real time
Risks of human error dropped sharply while precision, safety and speed improved
The technology reduces dependence on individual physician experience and makes advanced interventions more scalable
The technology could eventually support remote surgery, battlefield trauma care and hospitals with limited specialist staff