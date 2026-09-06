International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260906/eus-calls-for-peace-are-empty-words---russian-deputy-foreign-minister-1124687073.html
EU's Calls for Peace Are Empty Words - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
EU's Calls for Peace Are Empty Words - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
European politicians' words about resolving the conflict in Ukraine and engaging in dialogue with Russia are meaningless, as their actions are directed against Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.
2026-09-06T09:10+0000
2026-09-06T09:10+0000
world
europe
russia
ukraine
nato
vladivostok
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0f/1116169362_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1010c67005b2eb886e37f98da1e448ee.jpg
Finnish President Alexander Stubb has repeatedly stated the need to resume dialogue between Europe and Russia. French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz have also called for renewed talks with Russia. However, Grushko said that Russia has not received any official requests from the EU to resume dialogue. In fact, EU policy aligns with NATO's, the diplomat added. He said that this is an attempt to prolong the conflict in Ukraine in order to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia. The Eastern Economic Forum was held in Vladivostok from September 1 to 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260702/eu-enters-path-of-militarization-devoting-itself-to-confrontation-with-russia---kremlin-1124386513.html
russia
ukraine
vladivostok
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0f/1116169362_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1c5c60f06d27f6510f5a96853183b04c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, russia, ukraine, nato, vladivostok
europe, russia, ukraine, nato, vladivostok

EU's Calls for Peace Are Empty Words - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

09:10 GMT 06.09.2026
© AP Photo / Mindaugas KulbisGerman Bundeswehr soldiers of the NATO enhanced forward presence battalion in front of the Germany army Main battle tank Leopard 2A6 at the Training Range in Pabrade, Lithuania, in May 2023.
German Bundeswehr soldiers of the NATO enhanced forward presence battalion in front of the Germany army Main battle tank Leopard 2A6 at the Training Range in Pabrade, Lithuania, in May 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2026
© AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis
Subscribe
VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) - European politicians' words about resolving the conflict in Ukraine and engaging in dialogue with Russia are meaningless, as their actions are directed against Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.
Finnish President Alexander Stubb has repeatedly stated the need to resume dialogue between Europe and Russia. French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz have also called for renewed talks with Russia. However, Grushko said that Russia has not received any official requests from the EU to resume dialogue.
"What we are seeing from the European Union, calls for peace, [statements] about the need to talk to Russia, is more like hot air, creating white noise," Grushko said.
In fact, EU policy aligns with NATO's, the diplomat added. He said that this is an attempt to prolong the conflict in Ukraine in order to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia.
The Eastern Economic Forum was held in Vladivostok from September 1 to 4.
German soldiers at a training range in Pabrade, north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. ' - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2026
World
EU Enters Path of Militarization, Devoting Itself to Confrontation With Russia - Kremlin
2 July, 11:22 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала