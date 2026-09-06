https://sputnikglobe.com/20260906/eus-calls-for-peace-are-empty-words---russian-deputy-foreign-minister-1124687073.html
EU's Calls for Peace Are Empty Words - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
EU's Calls for Peace Are Empty Words - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
European politicians' words about resolving the conflict in Ukraine and engaging in dialogue with Russia are meaningless, as their actions are directed against Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.
2026-09-06T09:10+0000
2026-09-06T09:10+0000
2026-09-06T09:10+0000
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Finnish President Alexander Stubb has repeatedly stated the need to resume dialogue between Europe and Russia. French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz have also called for renewed talks with Russia. However, Grushko said that Russia has not received any official requests from the EU to resume dialogue. In fact, EU policy aligns with NATO's, the diplomat added. He said that this is an attempt to prolong the conflict in Ukraine in order to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia. The Eastern Economic Forum was held in Vladivostok from September 1 to 4.
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EU's Calls for Peace Are Empty Words - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) - European politicians' words about resolving the conflict in Ukraine and engaging in dialogue with Russia are meaningless, as their actions are directed against Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.
Finnish President Alexander Stubb has repeatedly stated the need to resume dialogue between Europe and Russia. French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz have also called for renewed talks with Russia. However, Grushko said that Russia has not received any official requests from the EU to resume dialogue.
"What we are seeing from the European Union, calls for peace, [statements] about the need to talk to Russia, is more like hot air, creating white noise," Grushko said.
In fact, EU policy aligns with NATO's, the diplomat added. He said that this is an attempt to prolong the conflict in Ukraine in order to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia.
The Eastern Economic Forum was held in Vladivostok from September 1 to 4.