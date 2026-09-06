https://sputnikglobe.com/20260906/iran-strikes-three-tankers-american-vessels-in-response-to-us-attacks--reports-1124685906.html
Iran Strikes Three Tankers, American Vessels in Response to US Attacks — Reports
Iran Strikes Three Tankers, American Vessels in Response to US Attacks — Reports
Sputnik International
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps struck three tankers traveling along an unauthorized route through the Strait of Hormuz, as well as three US-linked vessels elsewhere, in response to American attacks on three Iranian oil tankers, IRIB reported.
2026-09-06T03:58+0000
2026-09-06T03:58+0000
2026-09-06T03:58+0000
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The IRGC described the US strikes as a “brutal” act of aggression and issued a warning to vessels in the Persian Gulf and near the Strait of Hormuz:“Do not be deceived by the terrorist US military and refrain from any suspicious movement aimed at passing through unauthorized waterways; otherwise, you will be targeted.”Iran’s Aerospace Force struck a US aircraft carrier and a destroyer with several ballistic missiles after the warships harassed Iranian vessels and took part in the maritime blockade, according to the statement.The Guard said both ships sustained damage and were forced to flee the combat zone over fears of further strikes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260906/us-strikes-three-iranian-oil-tankers-as-aggression-continues-1124685779.html
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Iran Strikes Three Tankers, American Vessels in Response to US Attacks — Reports
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps struck three tankers traveling along an unauthorized route through the Strait of Hormuz, as well as three US-linked vessels elsewhere, in response to American attacks on three Iranian oil tankers, IRIB reported.
The IRGC described the US strikes as a “brutal” act of aggression and issued a warning to vessels in the Persian Gulf and near the Strait of Hormuz:
“Do not be deceived by the terrorist US military and refrain from any suspicious movement aimed at passing through unauthorized waterways; otherwise, you will be targeted.”
“The aggressor enemy... was forced to officially admit today that two US Navy warships were attacked,” the IRGC stressed.
Iran’s Aerospace Force struck a US aircraft carrier and a destroyer with several ballistic missiles after the warships harassed Iranian vessels and took part in the maritime blockade, according to the statement.
“CENTCOM’s acknowledgement of this operation is a living testament to the enemy’s strategic defeat and proof of the offensive power of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps,” the IRGC emphasized.
The Guard said both ships sustained damage and were forced to flee the combat zone over fears of further strikes.