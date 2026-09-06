https://sputnikglobe.com/20260906/iranian-researchers-develop-nano-coating-that-extends-turbine-blade-life-15x-1124686090.html
Iranian Researchers Develop Nano-Coating That Extends Turbine Blade Life 15X
Iranian Researchers Develop Nano-Coating That Extends Turbine Blade Life 15X
Sputnik International
The ceramic nanocoatings protect gas turbine blades from dust erosion, slashing repair costs and boosting productivity. 06.09.2026, Sputnik International
2026-09-06T06:23+0000
2026-09-06T06:23+0000
2026-09-06T06:23+0000
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Features:The new achievement has the potential to overcome wear and corrosion in oil, gas, power, and aerospace industries.
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Iranian Researchers Develop Nano-Coating That Extends Turbine Blade Life 15X
The ceramic nanocoatings protect gas turbine blades from dust erosion, slashing repair costs and boosting productivity.
Turbine blade lifespan rose from 133 hours to 2,000 hours
The same technology increased aluminum mold production yield from 300 kg to 3,200 kg, accounting for over 10x more output
Coatings are applied via vacuum deposition with titanium/cobalt, while hardness exceeds 2,000 vickers
Hardness withstands 700+ hours in salt spray tests, protecting against dust particles under 10 microns
The new achievement has the potential to overcome wear and corrosion in oil, gas, power, and aerospace industries.