https://sputnikglobe.com/20260906/putin-us-envoys-hold-constructive-talks-on-ukraine-settlement--kremlin-aide-1124685409.html
Putin, US Envoys Hold Constructive Talks on Ukraine Settlement — Kremlin Aide
Putin, US Envoys Hold Constructive Talks on Ukraine Settlement — Kremlin Aide
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with US presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner lasted 3 hours and 10 minutes and was “substantive, constructive, extremely frank and confidential,” Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.
2026-09-06T03:43+0000
2026-09-06T03:43+0000
2026-09-06T03:43+0000
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Putin stressed the need to address all the root causes of the conflict.Russia gave detailed assessments of the situation in the special military operation, highlighting Russian forces’ advances and confidence that the stated objectives will be achieved.Putin confirmed Russia’s readiness to continue working with the US toward political and diplomatic solutions.Witkoff and Kushner said they would use Putin’s assessments during their contacts in Kiev tomorrow as they seek a lasting settlement.The US envoys came well prepared and presented a number of ideas on possible paths toward a settlement, Ushakov said.Putin also said the Kiev regime was increasingly revealing its nature, including through the reburial of major Nazi criminals.Putin raised the issue personally during the talks, drawing attention to Ukraine’s continued glorification of Nazi criminals.The discussion went beyond Ukraine: the sides also examined economic cooperation and potential major, mutually beneficial Russian-US projects.Putin and the US president will continue personal contacts, while dialogue through Witkoff and Kushner will also continue.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260905/putin-holds-talks-with-witkoff-and-kushner-on-ukraine-1124683359.html
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vladimir putin, steve witkoff, jared kushner, russia, ukraine, nazi, kiev, ukraine crisis, ukrainian crisis, peace process, peace talks, conflict resolution, talks, negotiations
Putin, US Envoys Hold Constructive Talks on Ukraine Settlement — Kremlin Aide
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with US presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner lasted 3 hours and 10 minutes and was “substantive, constructive, extremely frank and confidential,” Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.
Putin stressed the need to address all the root causes of the conflict.
Russia gave detailed assessments of the situation in the special military operation, highlighting Russian forces’ advances and confidence that the stated objectives will be achieved.
Putin confirmed Russia’s readiness to continue working with the US toward political and diplomatic solutions.
Witkoff and Kushner said they would use Putin’s assessments during their contacts in Kiev tomorrow as they seek a lasting settlement.
The US envoys came well prepared and presented a number of ideas on possible paths toward a settlement, Ushakov said.
Putin also said the Kiev regime was increasingly revealing its nature, including through the reburial of major Nazi criminals.
“It’s worth noting that the Americans took note of one point, which our president specifically emphasized — namely, that the Kiev regime has stopped hiding its nature by reburying some of the most notorious Nazi criminals,” Ushakov said.
Putin raised the issue personally during the talks, drawing attention to Ukraine’s continued glorification of Nazi criminals.
The discussion went beyond Ukraine: the sides also examined economic cooperation and potential major, mutually beneficial Russian-US projects.
Putin and the US president will continue personal contacts, while dialogue through Witkoff and Kushner will also continue.