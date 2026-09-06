https://sputnikglobe.com/20260906/russia-to-hand-india-fifth-s-400-system-in-november-2026---report-1124687544.html

Russia to Hand India Fifth S-400 System in November 2026 - Report

Russia to Hand India Fifth S-400 System in November 2026 - Report

Sputnik International

The last of the five air defense systems under the $5.43B contract between the two countries is to be transferred to India this Autumn, Hindustan Times reports.

2026-09-06T13:06+0000

2026-09-06T13:06+0000

2026-09-06T14:16+0000

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The contract was signed in 2018. In 2021-2023, the first three systems were deployed in India.Russia has offered India five more squadrons of S-400s, and the final decision on the matter is to be taken after finalizing the cost, the report adds.More supplies of S-400 air defense systems to India are possible, the head of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev said earlier.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260530/russia-and-india-discuss-su-57e-stealth-fighter-licensing-1124219632.html

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