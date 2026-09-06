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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260906/russia-to-hand-india-fifth-s-400-system-in-november-2026---report-1124687544.html
Russia to Hand India Fifth S-400 System in November 2026 - Report
Russia to Hand India Fifth S-400 System in November 2026 - Report
Sputnik International
The last of the five air defense systems under the $5.43B contract between the two countries is to be transferred to India this Autumn, Hindustan Times reports.
2026-09-06T13:06+0000
2026-09-06T14:16+0000
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The contract was signed in 2018. In 2021-2023, the first three systems were deployed in India.Russia has offered India five more squadrons of S-400s, and the final decision on the matter is to be taken after finalizing the cost, the report adds.More supplies of S-400 air defense systems to India are possible, the head of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev said earlier.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260530/russia-and-india-discuss-su-57e-stealth-fighter-licensing-1124219632.html
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Russia to Hand India Fifth S-400 System in November 2026 - Report

13:06 GMT 06.09.2026 (Updated: 14:16 GMT 06.09.2026)
© Photo : Russian Defense Ministry Press ServiceIn this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, Russian S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems attend a military drills in Sverdlovsk region, Ural, in Russia
In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, Russian S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems attend a military drills in Sverdlovsk region, Ural, in Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2026
© Photo : Russian Defense Ministry Press Service
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The last of the five air defense systems under the $5.43B contract between the two countries is to be transferred to India this Autumn, Hindustan Times reports.
The contract was signed in 2018. In 2021-2023, the first three systems were deployed in India.

Russia has offered India five more squadrons of S-400s, and the final decision on the matter is to be taken after finalizing the cost, the report adds.

More supplies of S-400 air defense systems to India are possible, the head of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev said earlier.
The Russian Sukhoi SU-57 E fighter jet performs during the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, China - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2026
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