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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260906/russian-forces-deliver-precision-strikes-on-ukrainian-military-infrastructure-1124687226.html
Russian Forces Deliver Precision Strikes on Ukrainian Military Infrastructure
Russian Forces Deliver Precision Strikes on Ukrainian Military Infrastructure
Sputnik International
Russian Armed Forces have successfully conducted precision strikes on key transportation and logistics infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian military, as well as drone production workshops, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Sunday.
2026-09-06T09:52+0000
2026-09-06T09:52+0000
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"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian military groupings have effectively struck transport and logistics infrastructure facilities in Ukraine used by the Ukrainian military, along with production workshops, storage sites for unmanned aerial vehicles, and their component parts," the statement reads.
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Russian Forces Deliver Precision Strikes on Ukrainian Military Infrastructure

09:52 GMT 06.09.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions near Krasnoarmeisk
Russian servicemen fire a 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions near Krasnoarmeisk - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2026
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Russian Armed Forces have successfully conducted precision strikes on key transportation and logistics infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian military, as well as drone production workshops, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Sunday.
"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian military groupings have effectively struck transport and logistics infrastructure facilities in Ukraine used by the Ukrainian military, along with production workshops, storage sites for unmanned aerial vehicles, and their component parts," the statement reads.
Ukraine lost over 405 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup, over 200 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 325 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 190 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by the Zapad battlegroup, over 145 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 50 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries were successfully engaged across 144 areas
Russian air defense systems intercepted and downed four guided aerial bombs and 400 Ukrainian drones
A Russian serviceman is seen destroying Ukrainian targets in the special military operation zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Kurtovka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
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