https://sputnikglobe.com/20260906/russian-forces-deliver-precision-strikes-on-ukrainian-military-infrastructure-1124687226.html

Russian Forces Deliver Precision Strikes on Ukrainian Military Infrastructure

Russian Forces Deliver Precision Strikes on Ukrainian Military Infrastructure

Sputnik International

Russian Armed Forces have successfully conducted precision strikes on key transportation and logistics infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian military, as well as drone production workshops, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Sunday.

2026-09-06T09:52+0000

2026-09-06T09:52+0000

2026-09-06T09:52+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

russian ministry of defense

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0e/1120883560_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e549f8e5cf5d1eed3c50bf89b8bfb739.jpg

"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian military groupings have effectively struck transport and logistics infrastructure facilities in Ukraine used by the Ukrainian military, along with production workshops, storage sites for unmanned aerial vehicles, and their component parts," the statement reads.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260905/russian-forces-liberate-kurtovka-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1124682839.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense