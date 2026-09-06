https://sputnikglobe.com/20260906/russian-scientists-discover-sea-buckthorn-leaves-can-suppress-cancer-cell-growth-1124686415.html
Russian Scientists Discover Sea Buckthorn Leaves Can Suppress Cancer Cell Growth
Russian Scientists Discover Sea Buckthorn Leaves Can Suppress Cancer Cell Growth
Sputnik International
"The All-Russian Research Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants assessed the antitumor potential of the natural compound casuarictin, which is contained in sea buckthorn leaves," the Russian Ministry of Education and Science tells Sputnik.
2026-09-06T06:57+0000
2026-09-06T06:57+0000
2026-09-06T06:57+0000
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The new data show buckthorn leaves can be used in the development of cancer-fighting agents, a senior researcher at the All-Russian Research Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants Elena Zhnichkova says.In the future, scientists will evaluate the compound's cytotoxicity, antioxidant profile, and bioavailability.This comprehensive research will show whether casuarictin can move from being a laboratory sample to a full-fledged pharmaceutical substance.
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Russian Scientists Discover Sea Buckthorn Leaves Can Suppress Cancer Cell Growth
"The All-Russian Research Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants assessed the antitumor potential of the natural compound casuarictin, which is contained in sea buckthorn leaves," the Russian Ministry of Education and Science tells Sputnik.
The new data show buckthorn leaves can be used in the development of cancer-fighting agents, a senior researcher at the All-Russian Research Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants Elena Zhnichkova says.
In the future, scientists will evaluate the compound's cytotoxicity, antioxidant profile, and bioavailability.
This comprehensive research will show whether casuarictin can move from being a laboratory sample to a full-fledged pharmaceutical substance.