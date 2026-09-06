https://sputnikglobe.com/20260906/russian-strike-ignites-cargo-ship-carrying-western-military-gear-off-ukrainian-black-sea-coast---1124687787.html

Russian Strike Ignites Cargo Ship Carrying Western Military Gear Off Ukrainian Black Sea Coast - MoD

Russian Strike Ignites Cargo Ship Carrying Western Military Gear Off Ukrainian Black Sea Coast - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian Armed Forces have struck a dry cargo ship in the Black Sea that was carrying military equipment for the Ukrainian forces supplied by the West, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Sunday.

2026-09-06T14:37+0000

2026-09-06T14:37+0000

2026-09-06T14:38+0000

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The Russian forces continue to carry out strikes against maritime vessels being used in the interests of the Ukrainian military, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260905/russian-strikes-keep-disrupting-western-arms-deliveries-at-ukrainian-ports-1124684107.html

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