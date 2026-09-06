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Russian Strike Ignites Cargo Ship Carrying Western Military Gear Off Ukrainian Black Sea Coast - MoD
Russian Strike Ignites Cargo Ship Carrying Western Military Gear Off Ukrainian Black Sea Coast - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian Armed Forces have struck a dry cargo ship in the Black Sea that was carrying military equipment for the Ukrainian forces supplied by the West, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Sunday.
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The Russian forces continue to carry out strikes against maritime vessels being used in the interests of the Ukrainian military, the ministry added.
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Russian Strike Ignites Cargo Ship Carrying Western Military Gear Off Ukrainian Black Sea Coast - MoD
14:37 GMT 06.09.2026 (Updated: 14:38 GMT 06.09.2026)
The Russian Armed Forces have struck a dry cargo ship in the Black Sea that was carrying military equipment for the Ukrainian forces supplied by the West, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Sunday.
The Russian forces continue to carry out strikes against maritime vessels being used in the interests of the Ukrainian military, the ministry added.
"During the course of the day, strike unmanned aerial vehicles struck a maritime vessel of the dry cargo ship type in the Black Sea area that contained military-technical equipment supplied to the Ukrainian forces by Western countries," the statement read.