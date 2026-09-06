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Russian Strike Ignites Cargo Ship Carrying Western Military Gear Off Ukrainian Black Sea Coast - MoD
Russian Strike Ignites Cargo Ship Carrying Western Military Gear Off Ukrainian Black Sea Coast - MoD
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The Russian Armed Forces have struck a dry cargo ship in the Black Sea that was carrying military equipment for the Ukrainian forces supplied by the West, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Sunday.
2026-09-06T14:37+0000
2026-09-06T14:38+0000
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The Russian forces continue to carry out strikes against maritime vessels being used in the interests of the Ukrainian military, the ministry added.
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Russian Strike Ignites Cargo Ship Carrying Western Military Gear Off Ukrainian Black Sea Coast - MoD

14:37 GMT 06.09.2026 (Updated: 14:38 GMT 06.09.2026)
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankMissile strike on an enemy target.
Missile strike on an enemy target. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2026
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The Russian Armed Forces have struck a dry cargo ship in the Black Sea that was carrying military equipment for the Ukrainian forces supplied by the West, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Sunday.
The Russian forces continue to carry out strikes against maritime vessels being used in the interests of the Ukrainian military, the ministry added.

"During the course of the day, strike unmanned aerial vehicles struck a maritime vessel of the dry cargo ship type in the Black Sea area that contained military-technical equipment supplied to the Ukrainian forces by Western countries," the statement read.

A combat launch of a missile from the Iskander-M complex - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Strikes Keep Disrupting Western Arms Deliveries at Ukrainian Ports
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