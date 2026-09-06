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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260906/russias-mfa-spox-slaps-down-japans-demand-to-tear-down-russian-war-monument-1124686892.html
Russia's MFA Spox Slaps Down Japan's Demand to Tear Down Russian War Monument
Russia's MFA Spox Slaps Down Japan's Demand to Tear Down Russian War Monument
Sputnik International
Japan’s own treatment of history should not be imposed on others, says Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting the demand to dismantle the new war monument in Russia's Khabarovsk.
2026-09-06T08:55+0000
2026-09-06T08:55+0000
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Dedicated to the Soviet victory over militarist Japan and the end of World War II, the monument depicts a Soviet soldier smashing a Japanese border marker bearing the Imperial chrysanthemum crest with the butt of his rifle.On Saturday, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi urged Russia to remove the statue.Russian officials say the monument’s border marker is modeled on one erected by Imperial Japan on Sakhalin, with the chrysanthemum crest symbolizing the Japanese militarism defeated by Soviet forces in 1945.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260805/japan-is-accelerating-its-transformation-into-a-war-state--kim-yo-jong-1124538913.html
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Russia's MFA Spox Slaps Down Japan's Demand to Tear Down Russian War Monument

08:55 GMT 06.09.2026
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends her weekly briefing in Moscow, Russia
Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends her weekly briefing in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2026
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Japan’s own treatment of history should not be imposed on others, says Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting the demand to dismantle the new war monument in Russia's Khabarovsk.
“If Tokyo treats Japanese history with contempt, this affliction should not be allowed to spread to others,” Zakharova said.
Dedicated to the Soviet victory over militarist Japan and the end of World War II, the monument depicts a Soviet soldier smashing a Japanese border marker bearing the Imperial chrysanthemum crest with the butt of his rifle.
On Saturday, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi urged Russia to remove the statue.
Russian officials say the monument’s border marker is modeled on one erected by Imperial Japan on Sakhalin, with the chrysanthemum crest symbolizing the Japanese militarism defeated by Soviet forces in 1945.
In this March 2, 2019, file photo, Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, attends a wreath-laying ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2026
Asia
'Japan Is Accelerating Its Transformation Into a War State' — Kim Yo-Jong
5 August, 04:11 GMT
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