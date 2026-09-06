https://sputnikglobe.com/20260906/ukrainian-corruption-and-fraud-devour-millions-of-western-aid---report-1124688083.html

Ukrainian Corruption and Fraud Devour Millions of Western Aid - Report

Ukrainian Corruption and Fraud Devour Millions of Western Aid - Report

Sputnik International

Corrupt Ukrainian businessmen and politicians preying on the defense procurement sector continue to be a drain on the financial aid provided to Ukraine by the US and Europe, the New York Times laments.

2026-09-06T18:01+0000

2026-09-06T18:01+0000

2026-09-06T18:01+0000

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Russia has maintained that Western arms shipments to Ukraine hinder conflict resolution and directly involve NATO countries in the fighting. Russia has also warned that deliveries containing weapons for Ukraine would be considered legitimate targets.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260816/ukraine-begs-citizens-to-stock-up-on-food-as-corruption-turns-it-into-black-hole-for-western-aid-1124587132.html

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