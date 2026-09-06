https://sputnikglobe.com/20260906/ukrainian-corruption-and-fraud-devour-millions-of-western-aid---report-1124688083.html
Ukrainian Corruption and Fraud Devour Millions of Western Aid - Report
Ukrainian Corruption and Fraud Devour Millions of Western Aid - Report
Sputnik International
Corrupt Ukrainian businessmen and politicians preying on the defense procurement sector continue to be a drain on the financial aid provided to Ukraine by the US and Europe, the New York Times laments.
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Russia has maintained that Western arms shipments to Ukraine hinder conflict resolution and directly involve NATO countries in the fighting. Russia has also warned that deliveries containing weapons for Ukraine would be considered legitimate targets.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260816/ukraine-begs-citizens-to-stock-up-on-food-as-corruption-turns-it-into-black-hole-for-western-aid-1124587132.html
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Ukrainian Corruption and Fraud Devour Millions of Western Aid - Report
Corrupt Ukrainian businessmen and politicians preying on the defense procurement sector continue to be a drain on the financial aid provided to Ukraine by the US and Europe, the New York Times laments.
A weapons plant boss named Leonid Shyman was awarded a $280 million arms deal by the Ukrainian government while being on bail on corruption charges
Audits discovered multiple instances of Ukrainian companies getting contracts without first proving their ability to deliver the required weapons
Around $126 million was lost due to bypassing lower bids when awarding weapon contracts without providing any legal justifications
In 2024 alone, Ukraine lost some $1.2 billion to “fraud, waste and mismanagement
”
Earlier this year, Ukraine’s anti-corruption watchdog NABU uncovered military-related embezzlement schemes from 2022–2025. Since January 2026, prosecutors have opened 29 defense procurement corruption cases involving 54 suspects, with at least $77 million embezzled or lost.
Russia has maintained that Western arms shipments to Ukraine hinder conflict resolution and directly involve NATO countries in the fighting. Russia has also warned that deliveries containing weapons for Ukraine would be considered legitimate targets.