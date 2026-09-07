https://sputnikglobe.com/20260907/iran-oman-talks-on-temporary-strait-of-hormuz-route-in-final-stage---foreign-ministry-1124690595.html

Iran-Oman Talks on Temporary Strait of Hormuz Route in Final Stage - Foreign Ministry

Iran-Oman Talks on Temporary Strait of Hormuz Route in Final Stage - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Negotiations between Iran and Oman on a temporary shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz are in the final stage, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday.

2026-09-07T09:45+0000

2026-09-07T09:45+0000

2026-09-07T09:45+0000

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"It can be said that Iran-Oman negotiations have reached the final stage. It is likely that in the coming days, the Iran-Oman memorandum on a temporary and safe route in the Strait of Hormuz will be registered with the International Maritime Organization," Baghaei said at a briefing. At the same time, on Thursday, The New York Post reported, citing a senior Middle Eastern official, that Oman had balked at Iran's proposal to agree on managing passage through the Strait of Hormuz, specifically refusing to consent to collecting fees from ships for security and environmental services.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/us-claims-of-iran-mining-hormuz-pretext-for-resuming-strikes---iranian-foreign-ministry-1124659602.html

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