https://sputnikglobe.com/20260907/iran-oman-talks-on-temporary-strait-of-hormuz-route-in-final-stage---foreign-ministry-1124690595.html
Iran-Oman Talks on Temporary Strait of Hormuz Route in Final Stage - Foreign Ministry
Iran-Oman Talks on Temporary Strait of Hormuz Route in Final Stage - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Negotiations between Iran and Oman on a temporary shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz are in the final stage, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday.
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"It can be said that Iran-Oman negotiations have reached the final stage. It is likely that in the coming days, the Iran-Oman memorandum on a temporary and safe route in the Strait of Hormuz will be registered with the International Maritime Organization," Baghaei said at a briefing. At the same time, on Thursday, The New York Post reported, citing a senior Middle Eastern official, that Oman had balked at Iran's proposal to agree on managing passage through the Strait of Hormuz, specifically refusing to consent to collecting fees from ships for security and environmental services.
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Iran-Oman Talks on Temporary Strait of Hormuz Route in Final Stage - Foreign Ministry
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Negotiations between Iran and Oman on a temporary shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz are in the final stage, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday.
"It can be said that Iran-Oman negotiations have reached the final stage. It is likely that in the coming days, the Iran-Oman memorandum on a temporary and safe route in the Strait of Hormuz will be registered with the International Maritime Organization," Baghaei said at a briefing.
At the same time, on Thursday, The New York Post reported, citing a senior Middle Eastern official, that Oman had balked at Iran's proposal to agree on managing passage through the Strait of Hormuz, specifically refusing to consent to collecting fees from ships for security and environmental services.
On August 25, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said it was working with Oman on creating a temporary shipping corridor through the Strait and jointly clearing the route of mines. It said they had also agreed to continue discussions on establishing a permanent shipping corridor in the future.