https://sputnikglobe.com/20260907/new-russia-north-korea-bridge-will-give-impetus-to-bilateral-ties--cabinet-of-ministers-chaiman-1124690096.html

New Russia-North Korea Bridge to Boost Bilateral Ties — DPRK Cabinet Chief

New Russia-North Korea Bridge to Boost Bilateral Ties — DPRK Cabinet Chief

Sputnik International

The opening of the automobile bridge across the Tumen River will give new impetus to relations between Russia and the DPRK, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the DPRK Pak Thae Song said.

2026-09-07T08:51+0000

2026-09-07T08:51+0000

2026-09-07T09:09+0000

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mikhail mishustin

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The inauguration ceremony for the newly completed automobile bridge on the Russia–North Korean border was held on Monday, with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and DPRK Cabinet Premier Pak Thae Song participating via video conference.He also noted that the construction of the bridge across the Tumen River was completed at a time when Russia and the DPRK are actively engaged in planning and implementing mutually beneficial, long-term cooperation projects across all spheres—including politics, economics, and culture—on the basis of the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260907/russia-north-korea-relations-reach-unprecedentedly-high-level---russian-prime-minister-1124689164.html

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