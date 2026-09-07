https://sputnikglobe.com/20260907/new-russia-north-korea-bridge-will-give-impetus-to-bilateral-ties--cabinet-of-ministers-chaiman-1124690096.html
New Russia-North Korea Bridge to Boost Bilateral Ties — DPRK Cabinet Chief
New Russia-North Korea Bridge to Boost Bilateral Ties — DPRK Cabinet Chief
Sputnik International
The opening of the automobile bridge across the Tumen River will give new impetus to relations between Russia and the DPRK, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the DPRK Pak Thae Song said.
2026-09-07T08:51+0000
2026-09-07T08:51+0000
2026-09-07T09:09+0000
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The inauguration ceremony for the newly completed automobile bridge on the Russia–North Korean border was held on Monday, with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and DPRK Cabinet Premier Pak Thae Song participating via video conference.He also noted that the construction of the bridge across the Tumen River was completed at a time when Russia and the DPRK are actively engaged in planning and implementing mutually beneficial, long-term cooperation projects across all spheres—including politics, economics, and culture—on the basis of the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
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russia, north korea, mikhail mishustin
New Russia-North Korea Bridge to Boost Bilateral Ties — DPRK Cabinet Chief
08:51 GMT 07.09.2026 (Updated: 09:09 GMT 07.09.2026)
The opening of the motor vehicle bridge over the Tumen River will pave the way to bolster relations between Russia and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, according to Pak Thae Song, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the DPRK.
The inauguration ceremony for the newly completed automobile bridge on the Russia–North Korean border was held on Monday, with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and DPRK Cabinet Premier Pak Thae Song participating via video conference.
"This is a truly significant event that gives new impetus to all areas of bilateral cooperation and promises a bright prospect for its development," Pak Thae Song said.
He also noted that the construction of the bridge across the Tumen River was completed at a time when Russia and the DPRK are actively engaged in planning and implementing mutually beneficial, long-term cooperation projects across all spheres—including politics, economics, and culture—on the basis of the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.