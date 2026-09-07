International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260907/new-russia-north-korea-bridge-will-give-impetus-to-bilateral-ties--cabinet-of-ministers-chaiman-1124690096.html
New Russia-North Korea Bridge to Boost Bilateral Ties — DPRK Cabinet Chief
New Russia-North Korea Bridge to Boost Bilateral Ties — DPRK Cabinet Chief
Sputnik International
The opening of the automobile bridge across the Tumen River will give new impetus to relations between Russia and the DPRK, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the DPRK Pak Thae Song said.
2026-09-07T08:51+0000
2026-09-07T09:09+0000
world
russia
north korea
mikhail mishustin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/13/1119019996_0:0:3153:1774_1920x0_80_0_0_c92028517c0536fcd47b33bfebaed631.jpg
The inauguration ceremony for the newly completed automobile bridge on the Russia–North Korean border was held on Monday, with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and DPRK Cabinet Premier Pak Thae Song participating via video conference.He also noted that the construction of the bridge across the Tumen River was completed at a time when Russia and the DPRK are actively engaged in planning and implementing mutually beneficial, long-term cooperation projects across all spheres—including politics, economics, and culture—on the basis of the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260907/russia-north-korea-relations-reach-unprecedentedly-high-level---russian-prime-minister-1124689164.html
russia
north korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/13/1119019996_243:0:2972:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_030c402f8ee52f36db7ac382aa24263f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, north korea, mikhail mishustin
russia, north korea, mikhail mishustin

New Russia-North Korea Bridge to Boost Bilateral Ties — DPRK Cabinet Chief

08:51 GMT 07.09.2026 (Updated: 09:09 GMT 07.09.2026)
© Sputnik / Gavriil Grigorov/POOL / Go to the mediabankVladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un
Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2026
© Sputnik / Gavriil Grigorov/POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The opening of the motor vehicle bridge over the Tumen River will pave the way to bolster relations between Russia and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, according to Pak Thae Song, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the DPRK.
The inauguration ceremony for the newly completed automobile bridge on the Russia–North Korean border was held on Monday, with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and DPRK Cabinet Premier Pak Thae Song participating via video conference.
"This is a truly significant event that gives new impetus to all areas of bilateral cooperation and promises a bright prospect for its development," Pak Thae Song said.
He also noted that the construction of the bridge across the Tumen River was completed at a time when Russia and the DPRK are actively engaged in planning and implementing mutually beneficial, long-term cooperation projects across all spheres—including politics, economics, and culture—on the basis of the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pose for photos after a welcoming ceremony at Kumsusan state residence in Pyongyang, North Korea - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2026
World
Russia-North Korea Relations Reach Unprecedentedly High Level - Russian Prime Minister
08:35 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала