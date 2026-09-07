https://sputnikglobe.com/20260907/russia-north-korea-relations-reach-unprecedentedly-high-level---russian-prime-minister-1124689164.html

Russia-North Korea Relations Reach Unprecedentedly High Level - Russian Prime Minister

Russia-North Korea Relations Reach Unprecedentedly High Level - Russian Prime Minister

Sputnik International

Relations between Russia and North Korea are at an unprecedentedly high level, with Russia and North Korea cooperating in virtually all areas, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a ceremony on Monday that marked the end of construction of a cross-border road bridge.

2026-09-07T08:35+0000

2026-09-07T08:35+0000

2026-09-07T08:35+0000

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"Relations between Russia and the DPRK today are at an unprecedentedly high level of comprehensive strategic partnership. Our countries are actively cooperating in almost all areas, as well as coordinating efforts to ensure regional security and stability," Mishustin said. The Russian prime minister and North Korean Cabinet Premier Pak Thae Song spoke at the ceremony via a video link. The road bridge across the Tumen River is named after Red Army officer and DPRK Hero of Labor Yakov Novichenko. It is expected to give a new impetus to the development of bilateral relations and open up new prospects for tourism, Mishustin said.

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