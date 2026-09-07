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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260907/putin-trump-may-hold-phone-call-after-trip-of-us-negotiators-to-moscow-kiev---kremlin-1124691364.html
Putin–Trump Call Possible After US Envoys Visit Moscow, Kiev - Kremlin
Putin–Trump Call Possible After US Envoys Visit Moscow, Kiev - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump may have a phone call following the visit of US negotiators to Moscow and Kiev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
2026-09-07T10:31+0000
2026-09-07T12:45+0000
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On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with US President Donald Trump's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in the Kremlin. The meeting lasted approximately three hours. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev, the president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, also took part in the meeting.Moscow is not ruling out the resumption of negotiations of Russia-US-Ukraine format, but it is premature to talk about their place and timing, Peskov added.The Kremlin spokesperson also commented on Norway's military buildup on the border, addressing it as a security threat, which Moscow percieves as a security threat and a reason for retaliatory measures. Earlier in the day, Russian Ambassador to Oslo Nikolai Korchunov said that Norway is increasing military presence in the border regions with Russia, stressing that the deployment of Norwegian long-range systems near the border poses a threat and increases the risks of unintended escalation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260905/putin-holds-talks-with-witkoff-and-kushner-on-ukraine-1124683359.html
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Putin–Trump Call Possible After US Envoys Visit Moscow, Kiev - Kremlin

10:31 GMT 07.09.2026 (Updated: 12:45 GMT 07.09.2026)
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Donald Trump, right, meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, July 7, 2017.
President Donald Trump, right, meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, July 7, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2026
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
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MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump may have a phone call following the visit of US negotiators to Moscow and Kiev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with US President Donald Trump's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in the Kremlin. The meeting lasted approximately three hours. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev, the president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, also took part in the meeting.
"We do not rule out the possibility that a phone conversation between the presidents [of Russia and the United States] may take place following the visit of the American negotiators. We will inform you in a timely manner about when this phone conversation will take place, and if it will take place,” Peskov told reporters.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, Russian Presidential foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov, left, and Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev, right, attend the talks with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, at the Senate Palace of the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2026
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Putin Holds Talks With Witkoff and Kushner on Ukraine
5 September, 17:36 GMT
Moscow is not ruling out the resumption of negotiations of Russia-US-Ukraine format, but it is premature to talk about their place and timing, Peskov added.

The Kremlin spokesperson also commented on Norway's military buildup on the border, addressing it as a security threat, which Moscow percieves as a security threat and a reason for retaliatory measures.
Earlier in the day, Russian Ambassador to Oslo Nikolai Korchunov said that Norway is increasing military presence in the border regions with Russia, stressing that the deployment of Norwegian long-range systems near the border poses a threat and increases the risks of unintended escalation.
"Of course, such military buildup, which has its focus on our country, Russia, cannot but be perceived as a threat to Russia's security. And this is a reason to take additional measures to ensure our safety. Our defense ministry, as well as other relevant services, are engaged in this," Peskov told reporters.
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