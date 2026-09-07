https://sputnikglobe.com/20260907/putin-trump-may-hold-phone-call-after-trip-of-us-negotiators-to-moscow-kiev---kremlin-1124691364.html

Putin–Trump Call Possible After US Envoys Visit Moscow, Kiev - Kremlin

Putin–Trump Call Possible After US Envoys Visit Moscow, Kiev - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump may have a phone call following the visit of US negotiators to Moscow and Kiev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

2026-09-07T10:31+0000

2026-09-07T10:31+0000

2026-09-07T12:45+0000

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On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with US President Donald Trump's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in the Kremlin. The meeting lasted approximately three hours. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev, the president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, also took part in the meeting.Moscow is not ruling out the resumption of negotiations of Russia-US-Ukraine format, but it is premature to talk about their place and timing, Peskov added.The Kremlin spokesperson also commented on Norway's military buildup on the border, addressing it as a security threat, which Moscow percieves as a security threat and a reason for retaliatory measures. Earlier in the day, Russian Ambassador to Oslo Nikolai Korchunov said that Norway is increasing military presence in the border regions with Russia, stressing that the deployment of Norwegian long-range systems near the border poses a threat and increases the risks of unintended escalation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260905/putin-holds-talks-with-witkoff-and-kushner-on-ukraine-1124683359.html

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