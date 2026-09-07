https://sputnikglobe.com/20260907/relations-between-russia-and-brazil-developing-successfully---putin-1124688812.html

Russia-Brazil Relationship Thriving - Putin Praises Bilateral Ties

Russia-Brazil Relationship Thriving - Putin Praises Bilateral Ties

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin dispatched a congratulatory message to Brazil's Lula da Silva in honor of the South American country's Independence Day.

2026-09-07T06:32+0000

2026-09-07T06:32+0000

2026-09-07T07:17+0000

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"Relations between Russia and Brazil are developing successfully in the spirit of the strategic partnership. Our countries actively cooperate across a wide range of areas and coordinate their efforts within the UN, BRICS, the G20, and other multilateral structures," reads a telegram sent by the Russian President to his Brazilian counterpart.Russia and Brazil will continue to strengthen the full spectrum of their bilateral ties, President Putin affirmed.Brazil gained independence from Portugal on September 7, 1822.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/brazil-seeks-to-use-national-currencies-in-payments-with-russia---ambassador-1124341389.html

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