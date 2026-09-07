https://sputnikglobe.com/20260907/relations-between-russia-and-brazil-developing-successfully---putin-1124688812.html
Russia-Brazil Relationship Thriving - Putin Praises Bilateral Ties
Russia-Brazil Relationship Thriving - Putin Praises Bilateral Ties
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin dispatched a congratulatory message to Brazil's Lula da Silva in honor of the South American country's Independence Day.
2026-09-07T06:32+0000
2026-09-07T06:32+0000
2026-09-07T07:17+0000
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"Relations between Russia and Brazil are developing successfully in the spirit of the strategic partnership. Our countries actively cooperate across a wide range of areas and coordinate their efforts within the UN, BRICS, the G20, and other multilateral structures," reads a telegram sent by the Russian President to his Brazilian counterpart.Russia and Brazil will continue to strengthen the full spectrum of their bilateral ties, President Putin affirmed.Brazil gained independence from Portugal on September 7, 1822.
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Russia-Brazil Relationship Thriving - Putin Praises Bilateral Ties
06:32 GMT 07.09.2026 (Updated: 07:17 GMT 07.09.2026)
Russian President Vladimir Putin dispatched a congratulatory message to Brazil's Lula da Silva in honor of the South American country's Independence Day.
"Relations between Russia and Brazil are developing successfully in the spirit of the strategic partnership. Our countries actively cooperate across a wide range of areas and coordinate their efforts within the UN, BRICS, the G20, and other multilateral structures," reads a telegram sent by the Russian President to his Brazilian counterpart.
Russia and Brazil will continue to strengthen the full spectrum of their bilateral ties, President Putin affirmed.
Brazil gained independence from Portugal on September 7, 1822.