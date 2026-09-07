https://sputnikglobe.com/20260907/russia-will-never-trust-west-again---lavrov-1124692356.html
Russia Will Never Trust West Again - Lavrov
Russia Will Never Trust West Again - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that Russia will never again trust the West, which he accused of lying both in the past and now.
2026-09-07T12:34+0000
2026-09-07T12:34+0000
2026-09-07T12:34+0000
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"There will never be trust in the West, which lied to us before and is lying now. Our attempt to give our Western colleagues yet another chance has finally convinced us that we are on the only right path," Lavrov said in a speech at MGIMO University. Lavrov earlier said that Russia's relations with the West would never return to what they were before February 2022. As far as the current generation is concerned, his prediction was that there would never be business as usual.
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Russia Will Never Trust West Again - Lavrov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that Russia will never again trust the West, which he accused of lying both in the past and now.
"There will never be trust in the West, which lied to us before and is lying now. Our attempt to give our Western colleagues yet another chance has finally convinced us that we are on the only right path," Lavrov said in a speech at MGIMO University.
Lavrov earlier said that Russia's relations with the West would never return to what they were before February 2022. As far as the current generation is concerned, his prediction was that there would never be business as usual.