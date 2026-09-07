https://sputnikglobe.com/20260907/russian-air-defenses-destroy-32-ukrainian-drones-over-past-day--mod-1124693679.html

Russian Air Defenses Destroy 32 Ukrainian Drones Over Past Day – MoD

Russian Air Defenses Destroy 32 Ukrainian Drones Over Past Day – MoD

Sputnik International

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Air defense forces have destroyed 32 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over several regions of Russia and the Black Sea over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

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2026-09-07T18:35+0000

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"During the day, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. [05:00 to 17:00 GMT], air defense forces on duty intercepted and destroyed 32 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones," the ministry told reporters. The drones were destroyed over the territories of Bryansk, Belgorod, Kaluga, Kursk, Oryol regions, the Perm Territory, the Republic of Crimea, and over the Black Sea, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260907/ukrainian-troop-encirclement-near-kharkov-expands-buffer-zone-protecting-russian-border-1124693132.html

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