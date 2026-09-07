International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260907/russian-air-defenses-destroy-32-ukrainian-drones-over-past-day--mod-1124693679.html
Russian Air Defenses Destroy 32 Ukrainian Drones Over Past Day – MoD
Russian Air Defenses Destroy 32 Ukrainian Drones Over Past Day – MoD
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Air defense forces have destroyed 32 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over several regions of Russia and the Black Sea over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2026-09-07T18:35+0000
2026-09-07T18:35+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
black sea
russia
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/05/1124400294_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7bce1735921ded3b674f24e28d6331a0.jpg
"During the day, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. [05:00 to 17:00 GMT], air defense forces on duty intercepted and destroyed 32 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones," the ministry told reporters. The drones were destroyed over the territories of Bryansk, Belgorod, Kaluga, Kursk, Oryol regions, the Perm Territory, the Republic of Crimea, and over the Black Sea, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260907/ukrainian-troop-encirclement-near-kharkov-expands-buffer-zone-protecting-russian-border-1124693132.html
ukraine
black sea
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/05/1124400294_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ffc0b08f5b4da5b18632a3afa750c45a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, black sea, russia, russian defense ministry
ukraine, black sea, russia, russian defense ministry

Russian Air Defenses Destroy 32 Ukrainian Drones Over Past Day – MoD

18:35 GMT 07.09.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankSoldiers of the 164th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade, 25th Army, Russia's Zapad Battlegroup, train to counter FPV drones.
Soldiers of the 164th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade, 25th Army, Russia's Zapad Battlegroup, train to counter FPV drones. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Air defense forces have destroyed 32 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over several regions of Russia and the Black Sea over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"During the day, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. [05:00 to 17:00 GMT], air defense forces on duty intercepted and destroyed 32 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones," the ministry told reporters.
The drones were destroyed over the territories of Bryansk, Belgorod, Kaluga, Kursk, Oryol regions, the Perm Territory, the Republic of Crimea, and over the Black Sea, the ministry said.
An Uragan 9K57 multiple rocket launcher fires in the Kharkov direction during the special military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2026
Analysis
Ukrainian Troop Encirclement Near Kharkov Expands Buffer Zone Protecting Russian Border
15:19 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала