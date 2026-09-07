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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260907/ukrainian-troop-encirclement-near-kharkov-expands-buffer-zone-protecting-russian-border-1124693132.html
Ukrainian Troop Encirclement Near Kharkov Expands Buffer Zone Protecting Russian Border
Ukrainian Troop Encirclement Near Kharkov Expands Buffer Zone Protecting Russian Border
Sputnik International
The absence of any attempts to break out suggests a complete loss of command and coordination, retired colonel and military analyst Anatoly Matviychuk says, commenting on the encirclement of around 1,700 Ukrainian troops by Russian forces in the Kharkov region.
2026-09-07T15:19+0000
2026-09-07T15:20+0000
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Local commanders are either unable to organize a withdrawal or recognize that doing so would be futile. Their operational reserves have been fully exhausted.These are 27 strongpoints that Ukrainian forces had established in an attempt to hold the area, explains Matviychuk.What Would Russian Forces Gain from Encirclement?"The adversary is losing the ability to use its artillery systems to shell Russian border areas. Instead of waging positional warfare to pin down [Russian forces], it will be forced to retreat and establish new defensive lines that are not yet prepared," he stresses.
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Ukrainian Troop Encirclement Near Kharkov Expands Buffer Zone Protecting Russian Border

15:19 GMT 07.09.2026 (Updated: 15:20 GMT 07.09.2026)
© Sputnik / RIA Novosti / Go to the mediabankAn Uragan 9K57 multiple rocket launcher fires in the Kharkov direction during the special military operation
An Uragan 9K57 multiple rocket launcher fires in the Kharkov direction during the special military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2026
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The absence of any attempts to break out suggests a complete loss of command and coordination, retired colonel and military analyst Anatoly Matviychuk says, commenting on the encirclement of around 1,700 Ukrainian troops by Russian forces in the Kharkov region.
Local commanders are either unable to organize a withdrawal or recognize that doing so would be futile. Their operational reserves have been fully exhausted.
"Tactical encirclement means cutting off supplies of equipment, weapons, food, and medical aid – and, most importantly, preventing troop rotations," he said.

Speaking to journalists after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's summit in Bishkek, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the encircled area covers 460 square kilometers and includes 27 settlements.

These are 27 strongpoints that Ukrainian forces had established in an attempt to hold the area, explains Matviychuk.
"This axis leads directly toward Kharkov, Chuguev, a suburb of Kharkov, and Kupyansk. With the fall of this encircled area, [Russian forces] would advance approximately 15-20 kilometers beyond the border."

What Would Russian Forces Gain from Encirclement?

Russia would eliminate the threat of shelling of its Belgorod region, improving not only civilian safety but also easing pressure on border garrisons
Destruction of Ukrainian forces – around eight battalion tactical groups – would represent both a military and psychological blow, with virtually all of the equipment deployed there knocked out
This would force Ukraine to redeploy units from other fronts, including Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk, weakening its defensive grouping and allowing Russian forces to accelerate their advance
Politically, this would strengthen Russia's position against Western coalitions seeking to oppose it and demonstrate the consequences of ill-considered counterattacks along Russian front lines
"In other words, this is a continuation of the policy we have already declared: creating buffer zones and ensuring the safety of people living in our border regions," Matviychuk says.
"The adversary is losing the ability to use its artillery systems to shell Russian border areas. Instead of waging positional warfare to pin down [Russian forces], it will be forced to retreat and establish new defensive lines that are not yet prepared," he stresses.
A Russian serviceman of a mobile fire unit of the Yug Group of Forces is seen at a position in the Konstantinovka sector of the front line amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Encircle 1,700 Ukrainian Troops in Northern Kharkov — MoD
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