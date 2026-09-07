https://sputnikglobe.com/20260907/ukrainian-troop-encirclement-near-kharkov-expands-buffer-zone-protecting-russian-border-1124693132.html

Ukrainian Troop Encirclement Near Kharkov Expands Buffer Zone Protecting Russian Border

Ukrainian Troop Encirclement Near Kharkov Expands Buffer Zone Protecting Russian Border

Sputnik International

The absence of any attempts to break out suggests a complete loss of command and coordination, retired colonel and military analyst Anatoly Matviychuk says, commenting on the encirclement of around 1,700 Ukrainian troops by Russian forces in the Kharkov region.

2026-09-07T15:19+0000

2026-09-07T15:19+0000

2026-09-07T15:20+0000

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russia

ukraine

kharkov

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Local commanders are either unable to organize a withdrawal or recognize that doing so would be futile. Their operational reserves have been fully exhausted.These are 27 strongpoints that Ukrainian forces had established in an attempt to hold the area, explains Matviychuk.What Would Russian Forces Gain from Encirclement?"The adversary is losing the ability to use its artillery systems to shell Russian border areas. Instead of waging positional warfare to pin down [Russian forces], it will be forced to retreat and establish new defensive lines that are not yet prepared," he stresses.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260907/russian-forces-encircle-1700-ukrainian-troops-in-northern-kharkov--mod-1124690716.html

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kharkov

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