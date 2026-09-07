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Russian Forces Encircle 1,700 Ukrainian Troops in Northern Kharkov — MoD
Russian Forces Encircle 1,700 Ukrainian Troops in Northern Kharkov — MoD
Sputnik International
Russian forces have encircled around 1,700 Ukrainian troops in the northern part of the Kharkov region, the Defense Ministry said.
2026-09-07T09:49+0000
2026-09-07T09:49+0000
2026-09-07T09:51+0000
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“Units of the Sever Battlegroup continue to destroy Ukrainian formations in the areas of Varvarovka, Malaya Volchya, Nefedovka and Chernoye. The enemy has made no attempts to break out of the encirclement,” the statement said. Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces in this section of the front lost up to 40 servicemen, one armored combat vehicle, two pickup trucks and three quad bikes, the ministry added.
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Russian Forces Encircle 1,700 Ukrainian Troops in Northern Kharkov — MoD
09:49 GMT 07.09.2026 (Updated: 09:51 GMT 07.09.2026)
Russian forces have encircled around 1,700 Ukrainian troops in the northern part of the Kharkov region, the Defense Ministry said.
“Units of the Sever Battlegroup continue to destroy Ukrainian formations in the areas of Varvarovka, Malaya Volchya, Nefedovka and Chernoye. The enemy has made no attempts to break out of the encirclement,” the statement said.
This encirclement of around 1,700 Ukrainian troops in northern Kharkov would leave them increasingly cut off from supplies, reinforcements and safe withdrawal routes.
Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces in this section of the front lost up to 40 servicemen, one armored combat vehicle, two pickup trucks and three quad bikes, the ministry added.