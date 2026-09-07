https://sputnikglobe.com/20260907/russian-forces-encircle-1700-ukrainian-troops-in-northern-kharkov--mod-1124690716.html

Russian Forces Encircle 1,700 Ukrainian Troops in Northern Kharkov — MoD

Russian Forces Encircle 1,700 Ukrainian Troops in Northern Kharkov — MoD

Sputnik International

Russian forces have encircled around 1,700 Ukrainian troops in the northern part of the Kharkov region, the Defense Ministry said.

2026-09-07T09:49+0000

2026-09-07T09:49+0000

2026-09-07T09:51+0000

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“Units of the Sever Battlegroup continue to destroy Ukrainian formations in the areas of Varvarovka, Malaya Volchya, Nefedovka and Chernoye. The enemy has made no attempts to break out of the encirclement,” the statement said. Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces in this section of the front lost up to 40 servicemen, one armored combat vehicle, two pickup trucks and three quad bikes, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/russia-liberates-kazachya-lopan-settlement-in-kharkov-region--mod-1124663070.html

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