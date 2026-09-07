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Russian Forces Encircle 1,700 Ukrainian Troops in Northern Kharkov — MoD
Russian Forces Encircle 1,700 Ukrainian Troops in Northern Kharkov — MoD
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Russian forces have encircled around 1,700 Ukrainian troops in the northern part of the Kharkov region, the Defense Ministry said.
2026-09-07T09:49+0000
2026-09-07T09:51+0000
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“Units of the Sever Battlegroup continue to destroy Ukrainian formations in the areas of Varvarovka, Malaya Volchya, Nefedovka and Chernoye. The enemy has made no attempts to break out of the encirclement,” the statement said. Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces in this section of the front lost up to 40 servicemen, one armored combat vehicle, two pickup trucks and three quad bikes, the ministry added.
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Russian Forces Encircle 1,700 Ukrainian Troops in Northern Kharkov — MoD

09:49 GMT 07.09.2026 (Updated: 09:51 GMT 07.09.2026)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman of a mobile fire unit of the Yug Group of Forces is seen at a position in the Konstantinovka sector of the front line amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
A Russian serviceman of a mobile fire unit of the Yug Group of Forces is seen at a position in the Konstantinovka sector of the front line amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2026
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Russian forces have encircled around 1,700 Ukrainian troops in the northern part of the Kharkov region, the Defense Ministry said.
“Units of the Sever Battlegroup continue to destroy Ukrainian formations in the areas of Varvarovka, Malaya Volchya, Nefedovka and Chernoye. The enemy has made no attempts to break out of the encirclement,” the statement said.

This encirclement of around 1,700 Ukrainian troops in northern Kharkov would leave them increasingly cut off from supplies, reinforcements and safe withdrawal routes.

Russian servicemen fire a 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions near Krasnoarmeisk - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Kazachya Lopan Settlement in Kharkov Region – MoD
2 September, 09:38 GMT
Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces in this section of the front lost up to 40 servicemen, one armored combat vehicle, two pickup trucks and three quad bikes, the ministry added.
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