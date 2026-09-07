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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Russian Forces Unleash Barrage on Ukraine's UAV Infrastructure and Mercenary Bases
Russian Forces Unleash Barrage on Ukraine's UAV Infrastructure and Mercenary Bases
Sputnik International
The Russian Armed Forces have struck Ukrainian storage sites for unmanned aerial vehicles and components for them, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Monday.
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"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the troop groupings of the Russian Armed Forces struck facilities of Ukraine's transport and logistics infrastructure used by the Ukrainian military, storage sites for unmanned aerial vehicles and components for them," the statement read.In addition, the Russian Armed Forces struck temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 areas.
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Russian Forces Unleash Barrage on Ukraine's UAV Infrastructure and Mercenary Bases

09:18 GMT 07.09.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman near Krasnoarmeysk
A Russian serviceman near Krasnoarmeysk - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2026
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The Russian Armed Forces have struck Ukrainian storage sites for unmanned aerial vehicles and components for them, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Monday.
"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the troop groupings of the Russian Armed Forces struck facilities of Ukraine's transport and logistics infrastructure used by the Ukrainian military, storage sites for unmanned aerial vehicles and components for them," the statement read.
In addition, the Russian Armed Forces struck temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 areas.
Ukraine lost over 360 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup, over 190 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 275 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 170 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by the Zapad battlegroup, over 200 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 30 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian air defense forces shot down two guided aerial bombs and 498 fixed-wing Ukrainian drones
Approximately 1,700 Ukrainian militants are currently surrounded in the Kharkov region, with the enemy losing up to 40 servicemen there over the past day
Russian servicemen fire a 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions near Krasnoarmeisk - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Deliver Precision Strikes on Ukrainian Military Infrastructure
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