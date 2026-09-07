https://sputnikglobe.com/20260907/russian-forces-unleash-barrage-on-ukraines-uav-infrastructure-and-mercenary-bases-1124690263.html

Russian Forces Unleash Barrage on Ukraine's UAV Infrastructure and Mercenary Bases

Russian Forces Unleash Barrage on Ukraine's UAV Infrastructure and Mercenary Bases

Sputnik International

The Russian Armed Forces have struck Ukrainian storage sites for unmanned aerial vehicles and components for them, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Monday.

2026-09-07T09:18+0000

2026-09-07T09:18+0000

2026-09-07T09:18+0000

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"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the troop groupings of the Russian Armed Forces struck facilities of Ukraine's transport and logistics infrastructure used by the Ukrainian military, storage sites for unmanned aerial vehicles and components for them," the statement read.In addition, the Russian Armed Forces struck temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 areas.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260906/russian-forces-deliver-precision-strikes-on-ukrainian-military-infrastructure-1124687226.html

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